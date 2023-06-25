The conclusion of the activities of the first edition of the “Ripple Kickboxing” championship in Cairo

The activities of the first edition of the “Ripple” Kickboxing Championship concluded in Egypt, and the tournament included strong confrontations between men and women of the most famous Egyptian players who won international and local championships.

The tournament competitions lasted for 4 days, in the first edition of the tournament hosted by Cairo.

The total prize pool amounts to 600,000 Egyptian pounds, with 230 male and female players participating, most notably Abdullah Mando, Mahmoud Gamal, Anwar Al-Suhaili, Basma Ahmed and Menna Abdullah.

The head of the Egyptian Kickboxing Federation, Mohamed Sobeih, said that the players are from the Egyptian national team, stressing that the federation supports any attempts to develop this sport from all parties.

While the tournament director, Mohamed Nasrat, explained that 20 players will be selected from each tournament, and 10 matches will be held, and the prize for each match will be 10,000 Egyptian pounds.

A number of players praised the organization of this tournament, especially since the game and a number of other individual games suffer from a lack of interest in it.

The sport of kickboxing entered Egypt in 1997, while its Egyptian federation was established in 2017, and its popularity increased until the number of participants in the recent Egyptian Open Championship reached 8,000 players.

