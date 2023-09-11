The Conclusion of the Enigma: 39 Years Later, Baby Mary’s Case in New Jersey Finds its Answer

Enigma of “Baby Mary” Solved After Nearly 40 Years: New Jersey Mother Accused in Cold Case

The long-standing mystery surrounding the tragic death of “Baby Mary,” one of the oldest unsolved police cases in New Jersey, has finally been solved after 39 years. Authorities have announced that they have identified the mother of the newborn baby, whose lifeless body was discovered in Mendham Township just days before Christmas in 1984.

The infant, referred to as “Baby Mary” by the police, was found in a plastic bag, with the umbilical cord still attached, and wrapped in a towel in the Dismal Harmony Natural Area. Two children who were fishing made the gruesome discovery, as reported by ABC News.

Local authorities from the very beginning took this case seriously and remained committed to finding the person responsible for this heinous crime. However, they never could have imagined that it would take almost four decades to unveil the truth. The breakthrough in this case came with the assistance of modern technology, which played a pivotal role in identifying the person who disposed of Baby Mary.

The investigation spanned from Morris County, New Jersey, all the way to Florida and eventually led to South Carolina, where the now 57-year-old mother was apprehended.

At the time of the crime, the woman was a teenager, aged 17, residing in Morris County with the baby’s father and a 19-year-old young man who has since passed away. Investigators have confirmed that the father had no knowledge of the crime.

Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll shed light on the breakthrough, stating, “DNA analysis led researchers to identify the father. Thereafter, literally hundreds, if not thousands, of leads were reviewed that ultimately led to the identification of the mother.”

The mother, whose identity has not been disclosed, now faces charges of involuntary manslaughter. Due to being a minor at the time of the incident, she will be prosecuted accordingly. Prosecutors have refrained from revealing her name, details of any possible motive behind the abandonment of the baby, or the cause of Baby Mary’s death.

Authorities emphasize that all charges are mere accusations and that individuals facing prosecution are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.

This case serves as a reminder to citizens that New Jersey now has a safe haven law enacted in 2000. This law allows parents to anonymously and without question surrender a newborn baby up to 30 days old at hospitals, police stations, fire stations, and other designated locations. Parents can also hand the baby to someone and immediately notify authorities of its whereabouts. It is crucial to note that at the time of Baby Mary’s death, this law was not yet in place in New Jersey.

The conclusion of Baby Mary’s case brings some closure to a harrowing story that has haunted authorities for decades. It is a reminder of the importance of law enforcement’s unwavering commitment to solving cold cases and seeking justice for victims who cannot speak for themselves.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

