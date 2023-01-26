President Gustavo Petro and the mayoress of Bogotá, Claudia López, met tonight together with delegates from the Chinese consortium APCA and the Ministry of Transportation to review the five execution alternatives for the construction of the first subway line in the country’s capital.

Prior to the meeting, on the morning of the same day, the mayoress announced that he would defend before the president, the current project, as it is. This he said to W Radio: “I campaigned saying ‘the subway is contracted, the subway is made, period; the metro does not stop’, for stopping and sabotaging is that we are as we are because We have not built the metro network that we deserve so as not to depend solely on buses (…) The subway is no longer a project, nor a drawing; in the subway today at seven in the morning they got up 4,200 Colombians that they are working on its construction, it is 18 percent advanced; I am executing it and I am not going to stop that contract, under any circumstances,” said the president.

The mayoress together with Guillermo Reyes, Minister of Transportation, made a balance at the end of the meeting, which stands out:

1. “The consortium delivered five options that it analyzed, of which it recommended one for technical and financial feasibility and is to extend the route from 72nd street to underground 100th street with three additional stations”, affirmed López about the most convenient alternative according to the experts.

2. The four remaining options were left out of the discussion according to the consortium. Among those discarded was that of subterraneaning the section of Av. Primero de Mayo to 72 through Av. Caracas, according to experts, it is a legally risky option.

3. However, President Petro affirmed that he sees the undergroundization viable from station 8 of the Metro (cra 50 with 1ra de Mayo) to Calle 72. For this reason, two analysis tables will be established on the project to decide, with technical studies in hand, the most viable.

4.”The interest of the president is an interest of urban impact and, of course, of public interest (…) We are going to do this analysis as soon as possible with seriousness and responsibility“, explained the Minister of Transportation Guillermo Reyes.

5.Regarding the financing of this change in the Metro project, Mayor Claudia López pointed out that President Petro reiterated the Government’s willingness to assume the new costs: “It costs an additional 12 or 15 billion, the National Government would make them complete if there is legal feasibility“, he narrowed.