The conditions that must be met for Santa Fe to classify the eight

In a fairly close competition, seven teams will seek to reach the top eight of the BetPlay League, where Santa Fe He hopes to bring out the caste and give his fans joy, after several ups and downs during the season, being one of the clubs that reached the last day with the hope of reaching the home runs.

For Colombian soccer, this matchday 20 will have an important touch of emotion, because there are seven teams that will be looking for three places to reach the finals of the FPCwhich continues to have many controversies in arbitration, in addition to what was previously revealed about the alleged game fixing.

This time, the team that wants to get past the round-robin phase is Santa Fea club that at this moment has a situation in which it depends on itself, since it is among the best eight and even a draw can work for it to seek the final of the first semester.

The team led by Gerardo Bedoya is in seventh place in the table with 26 points and will face Once Caldas as a visitor in the Palogrande of Manizales. To qualify, they only need to win by any result and they will be in, due to their goal difference of +6.

What happens if Santa Fe equalizes in the BetPlay League?

To get a draw against the Once Caldas, the capital group must wait for other results so as not to be left out, since if DIM, Grass, Equity or Junior win, you’ll be left out of the top eight party this semester.

The casualties that Santa Fe will have on the last date of the BetPlay League

Fortunately for the cardinal team, their players are at the optimum level to compete against the Once Caldasa team that will have its starting roster to end the tournament in the best way, since with a victory it would move away from the last place in the table, being a worthy way to end a championship to be forgotten.

The cardinal hopes to count on Jose Enamorado is quite inspired by Palogrande, while it is expected that ‘el chino’ Sambueza can also demonstrate his high level, as he did against Huila in Bogotá.