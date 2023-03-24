Diego Lara Leon

A prominent businessman bought a beautiful farm in a quaint little town in the mountains. The residents of that place, kind and generous people, welcomed the new neighbor with joy and hospitality. One of the oldest inhabitants gave him a special gift, it was two baby condors, an emblematic and imposing bird. The businessman immediately hired an expert to train the two new tenants of his property.

Several months later, and taking advantage of a few days off (which was rare in the businessman’s busy schedule), he visited his mountain property with friends, to whom he wanted to proudly show off his two condors.

He questioned the condor trainer about how his work with those two beautiful birds had progressed.

Sir, the expert trainer replied, something very strange is happening. One of the condors flies with elegance, great speed and impressive precision, however, the other has never flown, stays on his branch and only watches his brother. Just as the first seems to enjoy the flight, the other seems to enjoy the stone where he is always perched.

The businessman asked his assistants to contact other experts and get that bird to fly. As many trainers as months passed and no one could do it. Until one day one of the company workers heard his boss resignedly commenting on the impossibility of the condor ever flying. That worker convinced the businessman to let him try, clarifying that he was not an expert, but that he believed he had the solution.

The following weekend the businessman received a call from his worker, who happily confirmed that this majestic bird had already flown. Immediately he undertook a trip to the mountains and upon arrival he was able to observe those two birds adorning the sky with an impressive flight.

What did you do to achieve what many experts couldn’t? The answer was simple but great. Easy dear boss, I removed the stone, the condor no longer had a place to sit and it had to fly.

Why did I like this story so much? Because I think it perfectly describes a problem that many people have, that is, the fear of launching, of flying, of trying. Even if you see that others have done it before you and nothing has happened to them, it may be that you stay in your place and do not dare to take the leap.

Many of these “unflying condors” are people with a lot of potential, but they think too much. They imagine everything that could go wrong, but they forget who they are. A condor was born to fly, just as many people have the talents and training to undertake.

If you are a prudent minimum, and have an amount saved to cover the risk that your business does not work for you or you have to look for work, then you should not be so afraid. You can try, you will always have the opportunity to look for another stone if the flight does not convince you.

@dflara