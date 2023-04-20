The connection between China and Saudi Arabia is becoming ever closer

Russia currently dominates the Asian market with its oil supplies. As a result, in January and February, Saudi Arabia was replaced by the Russians as the most important oil supplier. The fact that Japan is now also lifting its sanctions against Russian energy supplies further strengthens Russia’s position on the Asian market.

Nevertheless, one should not write off Saudi Arabia, because when it comes to their oil exports, the Saudis also think about the long term as the Chinese do. The Gulf monarchy is currently supplying Europe with more oil again. However, the impression is created that the Saudis clearly prefer China as a buyer for their own oil over Europe in the long term.

It is therefore questionable whether Russia’s supremacy in Asia will last. The Saudis’ reservations about the Europeans are not based solely on the EU’s climate policy, which wants to move away from oil as quickly as possible. It is much more important that people in the Gulf suspect that the Russians and Europeans will do business with each other again after the end of the war and the associated sanctions.

The tanker distances clearly speak for a return to the old trade relations

The significantly shorter distances speak in favor of this assumption. They make it seem sensible, both for the Russians and for the Europeans, because it is cheaper, to resume old trade relations in the Ukraine after the end of the war.

The Saudis are already preparing for this point in time and the associated relatively quick loss of European business. They do this by entering into long-term projects with Chinese partners. Saudi Aramco recently announced that it had signed several new agreements with Chinese energy companies.

Together they guarantee the Gulf monarchy an additional market for 690,000 barrels per day (bpd). At the same time, Aramco acquired a 10% stake in Rongsheng Petrochemical Co Ltd. It was also agreed that Aramco would ship 480,000 barrels per day of crude oil to Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp for further processing for the next 20 years.

Aramco and a joint venture of several Chinese companies have also decided to develop a petrochemical complex in Northeast China. Upon completion, Aramco will deliver an additional 210,000 barrels per day to this facility. Although the new refinery will probably not go into operation until 2026, it is already clear from the concluded contracts that both countries want to expand and intensify their trade and raw material ties.