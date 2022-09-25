Home News The connection is not secure: it is impossible to access the website of the Municipality of Udine
News

The connection is not secure: it is impossible to access the website of the Municipality of Udine

by admin
The connection is not secure: it is impossible to access the website of the Municipality of Udine

UDINE. The site of the Municipality of Udine is blocked. As early as the morning of Sunday 25 September, the words “The connection is not private” appeared on the home page of the town hall.

This error message appears when the browser deems the Internet connection unsafe: it means that if you are not using an antivirus or encryption, the device you are connecting from could be at the mercy of cybercriminals. If the browser finds something wrong with the certificate, it blocks access to the site and it is at this point that the message “The connection is not private” is shown.

A mishap reported by several citizens, many of whom on the digital page of the Municipality of Udine had tried to enter it in search of last-minute information on voting operations.

See also  Six-year-old girl falls asleep on the school bus and wakes up alone at the depot

You may also like

Castelfranco, the stairs hinder the vote of a...

Xi and Wei’s absence from an important meeting...

Cavarzere, fire at Bottecchia. Column of smoke visible...

From the 26th to the 28th, the super...

Some areas of Tianjin Hexi District are adjusted...

Coronavirus latest news. Today another 18,797 cases (+...

Analysis: The 20th National Congress of Power Fights...

Tcbf, what happened in Treviso: queues and thousands...

Zhao Yide emphasized in the video conference on...

Don Fabio Corazzina, after the recall of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy