UDINE. The site of the Municipality of Udine is blocked. As early as the morning of Sunday 25 September, the words “The connection is not private” appeared on the home page of the town hall.

This error message appears when the browser deems the Internet connection unsafe: it means that if you are not using an antivirus or encryption, the device you are connecting from could be at the mercy of cybercriminals. If the browser finds something wrong with the certificate, it blocks access to the site and it is at this point that the message “The connection is not private” is shown.

A mishap reported by several citizens, many of whom on the digital page of the Municipality of Udine had tried to enter it in search of last-minute information on voting operations.