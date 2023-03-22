Home News The Conservative Party distances itself from the labor reform text
The Conservative Party distances itself from the labor reform text

The Conservative Party distances itself from the labor reform text

The Conservative Party bench has announced its decision to distance itself from the labor reform text presented by the National Government.

The decision was made because its approach does not address the party’s priorities in relation to the labor market.

The Conservative Party pointed out that they have stood out for defending the generation of employment, formality and the strengthening of the Colombian business fabric, which, in more than 90% are MiPYMES.

The bench has emphasized that the key to the success of labor markets is to pay attention to both social welfare and the growth and sustainability of companies, both equally. “The text presented by the Government converts the labor regime into a more onerous, rigid and uncompetitive one, which will increase the unfortunate indicators of unemployment and informality”, they highlighted.

For this reason, the Conservative Party has invited the National Government and the other benches to open a space for dialogue and agreement in the search for a balanced text between the social and economic growth.

