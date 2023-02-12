* The fallacy of the “blue lines”

* Take off yourself to put me on…

We had already predicted in a previous editorial that among the conservative montoneras affiliated with the Petrista ruling party, with the seats in Congress as an impromptu instrumental lever, anything could happen. Indeed, it usually happens that in small groups like this, only tied with the thin thread of vested interests, the thread breaks due to the routine dissatisfaction of the always overwhelming clientele desires. For that reason, just for that reason, the announced coup this week was given to the ephemeral partisan president of the day and not because some candid person might come to think that the parody was produced as a result of some kind of doctrinal recovery.

Of renting a balcony, of course, the justification for the maneuver by maintaining that the matter is supposedly trying to put some “blue lines” (in childish contrast to the liberal “red lines”) to avoid the political abyss in which, of course, they will roll who in such a way have brought the insignia of the conservative party to such a state, celebrating its tutelary principles in an ideological mixture of contrary foundations, indeed, of recognized and ostentatious antagonism. A flag (the conservative one) that even so, and precisely for this reason, is fully valid, the country requires it today as never before and will find a way to raise it again, under its illustrious name, as it has done in so many centuries of history when it was he has tried to treat her as a mere dusty rag.

Because, without a doubt, the consolidation of the conservative is and will be politics in the face of the nonsense of letting itself be cornered by ideological defenestration. Much less delivering the inspirational character of some ideas, decanted through struggle and time, in the internal piñata for some positions and contracts that, in the proclaimed purpose of better positioning themselves in the clientelist consortium with a view to regional elections , they emasculate their vocation for the future in some needy corner of the Persian market in process. Perhaps even worse if such “blue lines” are added to the effects, pretending to serve as a tame Trojan horse, which is demonstrative, on the one hand, of the threat that they want to filter inside the Petrista ruling party in order to achieve higher revenues and, on the other, of the blindness that they want to impose on the bases and large sectors of this party in the face of the extravagant anti-conservative adherence camouflaged in the sporadic rejection of a couple of paragraphs.

But things are bulky and much more far-reaching. Because it occurs to no one that there could be even an iota of a conservative party in a coalition whose public and boastful symbol is the theft of Bolívar’s sword and the enthronement of the demagogy that the Liberator fought so much (isn’t this the same line of usurping his grave like the necrophores, that is, the political flies that have tried to live off his mortal remains since the gruesome exhumation a few decades ago in the neighboring country?). Nor, likewise, can the conservative party share at all the excesses of a regime supported by a mentality capable of proposing the legalization of incest as a liberalizing panacea and an untimely regression to vernacular Egyptian inbreeding (as well as an exemplary incentive for youth). No conservative, perhaps or by accident, can certainly agree with that relativist and materialist notion of life, stripped of all transcendent canons, whose conception of being is also subjected, apart from the routine class struggle for them, to the counter-narrative of the distorting history, the clash of races, the combat between the sexes, the dissolution of the family, in short, the hatred of remedy. Needless to say, on the other hand, the fainting of authority as purpose; the wide sleeve for criminality and the short one for civility; the erosion of the legal order; democracy understood as tumult; and the usufruct of vandalism that led to the current regime. Less equally agreeing with the destruction of private initiative and the vertiginous economic decline that among so much confusion created from the same governmental instances, while at the same time poke the ears of authoritarianism and the centralization of everything in the hands of an omnipresent State, will sharpen the fearsome stagflation.

On the contrary, and in order not to continue on the endless list, conservatism has as its contemporary platform what, already in progress elsewhere, we could call the constitutionalism of the common good. But that’s another argument. What is happening now is a simple review of how the Conservative Party dissolves for the sake of patronage competition, under the musical notes of Quitate tú pa’ ponmerme yo, which no one is interested in except in the minor lawsuit of its dancers. That, of course, they will already know how to put themselves together within the “consensus” that, surely, will prosper amicably in a more organized distribution.