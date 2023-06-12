The Constitution Between Reality and the Written – OujdaCity

In the name of God, the most gracious, the most merciful

Hassan Grody

The constitution between reality and developed

What distinguishes man from the rest of God’s creatures is his ability to produce ideas and turn them into a tangible reality, bearing in mind that the relationship between the production of ideas that have an effective impact on individuals and societies, and their embodiment in reality is not automatic. Either in words, such as the statements of some personalities, or underlines, such as the programs of parties, associations, and political systems in general… which is considered as a pledge to take downloading measures that may differ from one person to another, from one organization to another, and from one political system to another, within certain contexts and according to a set of subjective and objective data. Which results in a difference in how to deal with ideas in order to achieve the targeted results from them, so that we find those who unleash their ideas bypassing the stage of codification and scrutiny, and without even thinking about them being realistic or unrealistic, rather achieving specific goals, and those who announce them believing that they have met the conditions of scrutiny. But he soon finds himself in front of a group of emerging obstacles or that were not evoked during the scrutiny process and that impede the embodiment process, and there are those who are keen to match his words to his deeds so that his idea is not released, neither in words nor underlines, unless he is sure that the minimum conditions for its cultivation are met.

The occasion of this introduction is inspired by reflection on some of the ideas that have been underlined in the folds of the Moroccan constitution, and on the extent to which they are embodied on the ground. Since I am neither a man of law nor a man of politics, I will content myself with comparing what is written in the document of the constitution with its impact on the reality of Moroccans with regard to two main points, which are, respectively, what is related to the religion of the state and the official language of the country, and then ask questions about them.

With regard to religion, it was written in the constitution that the religion of the state is Islam, which means that the laws adopted in the country derive their legitimacy from the Islamic religion, and otherwise it is void, which seems to contradict a set of practices and provisions that abound in living reality, and which have no connection Islam, neither from near nor from afar, and what is surprising is the emergence of a group of associations and organizations backed from abroad, and even ministers from within the government itself whose aim is to deepen the gap between the text of the constitution and the reality of Moroccans by eliminating the remaining legal provisions that are still being applied in the Family Code. Nothing else.

As for the official language, which was confined to the Arabic language in the 1996 constitution, to be added to the Amazigh language in the 2011 constitution, it was assumed, especially since Arabization was among the four most important principles adopted by the National Committee for Education Reform immediately after independence, that Arabic be Great strides have been made in all fields of life for Moroccans, starting with the Arabization of administration, education and health… At that time, it was possible to think, and not before, of adding it to the Amazigh language, which I consider exploiting it in the current form as an element of confusion before it is an element of uniting Moroccans, especially since everyone knows that its letters have come out of The laboratories of the Berber Academy in France, as stated by many experts, led by the professor and expert in the origin of languages, Rachid Benaissa, but none of this happened, so that Arabic is still reeling in its place, but rather has retreated terribly, just as the exploiters of the Amazigh did not contribute to a solution Any of the problems in which the Moroccans are floundering, rather they have increased the momentum of the secondary problems that are intended to be dressed in the garment of essentialism. The generalization of its teaching, starting from the first years of the primary stage, and by pulling the rug from under the feet of the Arabic language in the matter of teaching scientific subjects in secondary education in its preparatory and secondary schools, despite the passage of more than 60 years of independence! “People” so that there is a semi-generalization of the French language in naming shops and cafes, including those that are found in marginalized neighborhoods. Rather, the worst thing is that a large number of people belonging to the educated and semi-educated class interact with French, so that you can hardly find anyone who does not use it, and that is either arrogance Or ignorance of Arabic.

And if the people of politics and power, and even those involved in some associations and bodies, have justifications for nurturing this kind of discrepancy between what was underlined in the constitution and what is applied on the ground, then a simple citizen like me can only wonder about the extent to which these justifications will stand in the face of the size of the responsibility that results from Identification with the incompatibility of the written with reality, or at least the existence of a convergence between them? It is a fixed responsibility that there is no room for evading it or casting it on the other, primarily with regard to the political decision makers and then with regard to everyone who contributes in one way or another to the embodiment of this paradox, because the Prophet, may God’s prayers and peace be upon him, said in the authentic hadith: “All of you are shepherds, and each of you is responsible for his flock… » Perhaps the most dangerous thing in the matter is the result of the breach of this responsibility represented by God’s abhorrence, Glory be to Him, as shown in verses 2 and 3 of Surat Al-Saff, where His Majesty says: “O you who believe, why do you say what you do not do (2) Great is hatred in the sight of God that a Say what you do not do (3) ». Perhaps the most beautiful thing I have heard in the interpretation of the two verses is what was stated by the preacher Fadel Suleiman, where he made it clear that the question mentioned in verse 2 is a question of denial, because it is not possible for a true believer to say what he does not do, and therefore the targets are the hypocrites who are infiltrated among the ranks of the believers, and this saying It is in line with the saying attributed to Al-Hassan Al-Basri, when he said: “Faith is not by wishing or appeasement, but what is settled in the heart and confirmed by action.”

Someone might say that the verse has reasons for its revelation, and this is true at the same time as the jurisprudential rule that says, “The lesson is in the generality of the wording, not in the specificity of the reason,” which identifies with the validity of the Qur’an for every time and place. Adopting it without intending to do it and embody it in reality is to fall within the category of hypocrites who deserve God’s abhorrence and wrath, God forbid.