Alberto Molina Flores

Guayaquil, Ecuador

On Saturday, March 4, the plenary was convened (fortunately there was no football). It was to listen to and approve a non-binding piece of junk (Report of the most radical current of the conspiracy, led by an admirer of the dictatorship of the ayatollahs of Iran) that have sought and continue to seek the grounds for it to fit into the political trial that They intend to remove the President of the Republic, a process that will require an admissibility ruling from the Constitutional Court.

“It goes because it goes” the impeachment has been pointed out by the “crazed by power”. Regarding the signatories of the statement “it goes because it goes”, the former president of the Constitutional Court, Hernán Salgado, has referred to them as “constitutional illiterates”.

It could not be missing, the brief statement is headed by the person most interested in the removal of the constitutional president Guillermo Lassothe ineffable Virgilio Saquicelawhat does not hide the pretensions of blackmailing the presidential band in the style of Fabiolo. For the conspirators in the pay of the National Assembly, the Constitution is made of plasticine.

Politicians of any kind, conjurers of deception, have an answer for everything, an anecdote from the former Bolivian president comes to my mind, Jaime Paz Zamora (1989-1993); when he was a candidate for the presidency of the Republic, when referring to possible support from one of his irreconcilable rivals, General Hugo Bánzer, emphatically said: “a river of blood separates us”, in the electoral contest he came third.

According to the Bolivian Constitution of that time, the balotage it was settled by Congress among the three most voted candidates, Paz Zamora came third, with Banzer’s votes he was elected president; The journalists asked him: “Where was the river of blood that separated them from Banzer?” Paz Zamora replied immediately, without flinching: “We have built democratic bridges, for the good of Bolivians.”

The claim to oust the government of President Guillermo Lasso from the beginning of his term, on May 24, 2021, obviously violating the established order by paid conspirators, pushed into the country by extremists, professional anarchists of violence and chaos and, outside the country, by the fugitive from justice and his allies.

These rude claims have been rejected internationally, a manifesto signed by twenty former presidents of America, from democratic organizations from various countries, has been published; Similarly, within the country respectable voices of political leaders, social and union organizations, and citizens (which are the majority) who yearn to live in a democracy where justice, security, full development, and social peace prevail.

Now more than ever the thought of the German philosopher Immanuel Kant (1724-1804) is present: “When the laws are clear and precise, the function of the judge consists only in verifying a fact.”