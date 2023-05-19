The Constitutional Court dismissed the demands of unconstitutionality of the decree that the “cross death” – Diario La Hora

With the decision of the judges, the presidential decree that ordered the National Electoral Council to call early elections is ratified.

The courts that make up the Admission Chamber of the Constitutional Court (CC) unanimously decided to reject the unconstitutionality claims filed against Executive Decree No. 741 of May 17, 2023 with which the President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso , ordered to dissolve the National Assembly in application of article 148 of the Constitution.

As a consequence of this ruling, the magistrates also dismissed the requests that the Court adopt precautionary measures in order to provisionally suspend the effects of the contested Decree.

The Constitutional Court argued that it does not have the competence to rule on the verification and motivation of the cause of serious political crisis and internal commotion invoked by the president to dissolve the National Assembly based on article 148 of the Constitution, and neither does any other judicial authority in the country.

“In this way, the Constitutional Court complies with issuing timely pronouncements in response to the moment the country is going through,” the Court highlighted in a statement issued on the night of this Thursday, May 18, 2023.

After learning of this ruling, President Guillermo Lasso stressed that the court ratified his decision, which is supported by the Constitution.

Arguments prior to opinion

The jurist Fabián Corral published a letter in which he states that article 148 of the Constitution (dissolution of the Assembly as presidential power), contains two kinds of grounds:

The first that requires a prior ruling from the Court, that is, the arrogation of functions of the National Assembly.

And the second, those that are at the discretion of the head of state (in the opinion of the President) and that do not require authorization from the Court. These are: repeated and unjustified obstruction of the execution of the National Development Plan, serious political crisis and internal commotion. In the latter two, the presidential power is optional, since the Constitution attributes decision-making power to the President, and the text states that he must act “at his discretion.”

In his notes, Corral points out that this expression means that the norm leaves the appreciation, opportunity and application of the grounds at the discretion of the President of the Republic.

The wording of this constitutional text responds to the hyper-presidential nature of the system that the 2008 Constitution implemented. “There is no similar rule in previous constitutional texts,” Corral explained. (SC)

The judges who substantiated the demands

The unconstitutionality claims that were raised to executive decree 741 were resolved by these judges:

The action raised by the PSC and the Democratic Left (ID) was substantiated by the judge Joel Escudero.

The judge Daniela Salazar heard the case filed by the Popular Front (FP), Unitary Front of Workers (FUT), National Union of Educators (UNE) and the Federation of University Students (FEUE)

The lawsuit filed by the Pachakutik movement fell to the judge’s office Enrique Herreria.}

The judge Alejandra Cardenas He knew the demand raised by Virgilio Saquicela, former president of the Assembly.

The Judge Carmen Corral substantiated the case raised by the lawyer Jorge Sosa.

CNE declared itself in electoral period

With the decision of the judges of the Court, the presidential decree that ordered the National Electoral Council (CNE) to call early elections to elect the president and vice president of the Republic, and 137 assembly members, was also ratified.

In fact, this Thursday night, almost simultaneously with the pronouncement of the CC judges, the plenary session of the CNE unanimously approved the start of the electoral period for the 2023 early presidential and legislative elections, in compliance with Executive Decree 741.

Likewise, notification of the resolution adopted by the CNE Plenary to the Constitutional Court, the four State Functions, the Ministry of Economy, the State Comptroller General, the Electoral Contentious Tribunal, and the National Public Procurement Service was ordered.

The electoral body also approved the planning, agenda and call of the First Consultative Council for the elections in which national political organizations will participate. This will take place next Tuesday, May 23 at 09:00 at the CNE headquarters.

Sunday, August 20, would be the day that Ecuadorians go to the polls again. For these elections, the CNE plans to use the same pattern as the sectional elections on February 5, to which 13.45 million Ecuadorians were called to vote.

