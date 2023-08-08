The Constitutional Court stopped the excesses of Lasso – Crónica

Cesar Augusto Correa

The declaration of “cross death” saved Guillermo Lasso from leaving last May and exposed the country to the terrible danger that, in the absence of the National Assembly, the top leader of the Ecuadorian right would take the opportunity to dictate and impose disastrous legal reforms by issuing of emergency law decrees far from current constitutional principles.

In effect, Lasso prepared to throw numerous social and political conquests into the garbage can, to deliver the country tied up and handcuffed to foreign capital. Advantageously, the Constitutional Court has known how to fulfill its duties as it should in these cases.

The emergency decree laws issued by Lasso contained articles that were in clear contradiction with the provisions of the Constitution and that had the purpose of harming the workers, as well as taking away legal sovereignty from Ecuador.

All of us who are interested in ensuring that respect for the law and rights prevail in our society should express our satisfaction with the correct rulings of the Constitutional Court, which rejected the relevance of the law decrees of the abusive banker; But it happened that the corrupt press and big businessmen immediately mounted a malignant and forceful campaign against the members of the Constitutional Court, accusing them of having committed an attack against national interests.

The laws of Ecuador have established for decades the principle that in the case of company bankruptcies, at the time of proceeding with the liquidation, all labor debts must first be covered, but Lasso issued the decree that reformed the above to impose another order, according to which debts to workers retained their privilege status, but introduced 3 exceptions, with which, ultimately, from now on when companies go bankrupt, workers would end up losing everything…

Dozens of financial agreements were approved by the Ecuadorian negotiators in Costa Rica, but they did it very badly, with gross ignorance of the constitutional mandate and now they have to return to the talks table. Shamelessly, Ecuadorian negotiators and the corrupt press blame the Constitutional Court, because it rejected the emergency decree law with which we renounced legal sovereignty and handed over the country to foreign bodies known for their penchant for failure. against public institutions.

We hope that the Constitutional Court remains firm in its decision to defend the validity of the Constitution and continues to stop the attempts of businessmen to fish in troubled rivers while we remain without a National Assembly. This illegal conduct of the executive shows us that it is essential for democracy to have a legislative body elected by the people.

