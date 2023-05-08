The construction drawings of the Pinglu Canal (the first batch) have been approved

The reporter recently learned from the Transportation Department of the Autonomous Region that in the first quarter of this year, Guangxi’s comprehensive transportation fixed asset investment scale was running at a high level, and major transportation indicators such as commercial passenger traffic, commercial freight volume, express delivery business volume, and port cargo throughput maintained double digits. growth, and the transportation economy achieved a good start.

According to statistics, in the first quarter of this year, the cumulative investment in fixed assets for comprehensive transportation was 60.485 billion yuan, of which the total investment in fixed assets for road and waterway transportation was 51.743 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 12.5%, ranking third in the country. Business passenger traffic totaled 71.51 million, a year-on-year increase of 26%, and the four modes of passenger travel by rail, highway, water, and plane all showed positive growth; commercial cargo volume totaled 527 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 11.3%; express delivery business volume A total of 280 million pieces have been completed, a year-on-year increase of 22.8%; port cargo throughput has completed a total of 136 million tons, a year-on-year increase of 11.5%.

Since the beginning of this year, the Transportation Department of the autonomous region has moderately expanded the effective investment in transportation and made every effort to promote the construction of a strong transportation area. The feasibility study report of the Huangtong-Baise Railway was approved in early March. The main project of the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway project has been completed, and the 92 expressway projects under construction have been accelerated. The new section, the Bama-Pingxiang Expressway Daxin via Longzhou-Pingxiang section, and the Wuzhou-Napo Expressway Pingnan-Wuxuan section have been completed and opened to traffic. The construction drawings (first batch) of the Pinglu Canal have been approved, laying the foundation for the start of construction on the entire line. The reconstruction and expansion of Nanning Wuxu International Airport progressed smoothly. (Reporter Ruan Xiaoying, correspondent Wei Peiling and Huang Jinglan)

