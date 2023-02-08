Home News The construction of digital government makes people’s livelihood more “numerical”_Hangzhou Net
The construction of digital government makes people’s livelihood more “numerical”

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-02-08 11:43

editor’s note

Accelerating the construction of a digital China is an important deployment made in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the construction of a digital government is an indispensable part of the digital China strategy. In June 2022, the State Council issued the “Guiding Opinions on Strengthening the Construction of Digital Government” to promote localities to actively adapt to the trend of economic and social digital transformation and comprehensively create a new situation in the construction of digital government. Recently, the “Strategic Planning Outline for Expansion of Domestic Demand (2022-2035)” issued by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and the State Council also emphasizes “strengthening the construction of a digital society and digital government, developing inclusive ‘clouds and using data to empower wisdom’, and continuously improving digital governance. level”.

In the information age, how do localities widely apply digital technology to government management services, use “numbers” as a medium, promote high-quality economic and social development, and continuously enhance the people’s sense of gain, happiness, and security? Let us pay attention together.

(Project team: reporters Chen Zhiyin, Gao Jianjin, Yan Shenghe, Zhou Hongshuang, Chen Yi, Wang Simin)

