The construction of the Hada-Qi National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone and the Jiamusi National Agricultural High-tech Industry Demonstration Zone was officially launched

News from our newspaper on the 22nd (reporter Xue Liwei and Cao Zhongyi)On the afternoon of the 22nd, the construction of the Hada-Qi National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zone and the Jiamusi National Agricultural High-tech Industry Demonstration Zone was officially launched. Xu Qin, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, and Shao Xinyu, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology, jointly raised red silk and unveiled the two demonstration zones.

At the launching ceremony, the “Reply of the State Council on Approving the Construction of National Independent Innovation Demonstration Zones in Harbin, Daqing and Qiqihar High-tech Industrial Development Zones” and “Approval of the State Council on Approving the Construction of Heilongjiang Jiamusi National Agricultural High-tech Industry Demonstration Zone” were read out. Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor Hu Changsheng delivered a speech, and Shao Xinyu delivered a speech.

Hu Changsheng said in his speech that to promote the construction of the two demonstration zones is an arduous task, a heavy responsibility and a glorious mission. We must thoroughly implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, conscientiously implement the decision-making arrangements of the Party Central Committee and the spirit of the State Council’s approval, fully seize this major policy opportunity given to our province by the state, and coordinate the construction of the two demonstration areas from an overall and strategic perspective. , and strive to build the two demonstration zones into important engines for innovation-driven development. It is necessary to highlight the key points and strive to build an innovation highland that leads and drives the high-quality development of the province. Deepen the reform of systems and mechanisms, focus on key areas such as regional coordination and central-local coordination, explore a number of new measures and practices that can be replicated and promoted, and stimulate the vitality of various innovative entities; insist on leading the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries with innovation, and focus on promoting the innovation chain and In-depth integration of industrial chains, promoting traditional advantageous industries to high-end, and vigorously cultivating strategic emerging industries; focusing on strengthening innovation functions and supporting high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-reliance, it will strengthen the strategic scientific and technological strength for the Harbin-Daqi self-created area and the agricultural high-tech area. Empower and empower, continue to cultivate innovative market entities, speed up the transfer and transformation of scientific and technological achievements, and form an excellent innovation ecological demonstration; strengthen opening-up cooperation, build Sino-Russian cooperation innovation carrier, economic and trade cooperation platform, promote Long-Yue, Shenzhen-Kazakhstan pragmatic cooperation, promote Improve new cooperation models such as “transplantation with soil” and “enclave economy”. It is necessary to improve the working mechanism, strengthen the implementation of responsibilities, create favorable conditions, accelerate the formation of the joint force of the construction of the two demonstration zones, provide strong guarantees in terms of resources and elements, and lead the innovation-driven development of the province to a new level.

In his speech, Shao Xinyu said that when the country welcomed the victory of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the State Council successively approved Heilongjiang’s construction of Hadaqi Self-created District and Jiamusi Nonggao District, which fully reflects the Party Central Committee and the State Council’s comprehensive commitment to Heilongjiang. The care and support for the revitalization of all-round revitalization is also an important achievement achieved by Heilongjiang in implementing the innovation-driven development strategy and vigorously promoting high-quality development. It is hoped that Heilongjiang will deeply understand the significance of the approval of the two demonstration zones, and will further promote the implementation of various key tasks in accordance with the requirements of the State Council’s approval documents and implementation plans. The Ministry of Science and Technology will focus on the construction tasks of national self-created zones and agricultural high-tech zones, coordinate scientific and technological innovation resources, cooperate with relevant ministries and commissions to provide active support in major project arrangements, policy pilots, system and mechanism innovation, etc. District and Jiamusi Nonggao District construction achieved results.

Zhang Anshun, Yu Hongtao, Han Jiecai, President of Harbin Institute of Technology, attended the launching ceremony, and Wang Yixin presided over the launching ceremony. Zhang Qixiang, Mayor of Harbin, and responsible comrades from Qiqihar, Jiamusi Municipal Government and Beidahuang Group delivered speeches.