Galo Guerrero-Jimenez

Perhaps one of the reasons why the human being makes an effective presence before the world, is in its credibility; When this circumstance is well rooted in each person, their neuropsychology is suitable for the development of their anthropo-ethical conception and, therefore, for the cognitive and aesthetic manifestation from an adequate linguistic perspective, which is what identifies them before otherness, as a thinking and acting being, ready and prepared to contribute to socio-cultural development, from the adaptation of their intellectual intelligence, intra and intersubjectively; This is because, as Mariano Sigman maintains, “development begins on the surface with sensory experience and, later, with the development of language, it acquires the nuances that explain the deepest and most sophisticated veins of human thought: love, religion, morality, friendship, democracy” (2022b) and the will to act within the plane of what it means to respond to the world from the fullest libertarian conscience.

Of course, to achieve a degree of credibility, the most appropriate possible, obeys a process that is part of the history of coexistence of each individual; in this order, the degree of growth that is acquired gradually, sometimes appears turbulent. For example, “adolescents are impulsive and sensitive due to a hormonal explosion; they rebel and oppose everything because they want to be difficult and different” (Jersen, 2019), which at this stage is normal, because what they are looking for is a way to adapt to their reality. For this reason, in this search for identity and credibility, “we will see that the brain is already prepared for language long before it begins to speak, that bilingualism [cuando hay oportunidad para el desarrollo de una segunda lengua] it helps to think and to form notions of what is good, fair, cooperation and competition that later make a dent in our way of relating. These intuitions of thought leave lasting traces in our way of reasoning and deciding” (Sigman, 2022b), until, little by little, we are achieving an adequate degree of reflexivity to act coherently before society, and thus, we are building in life , and before her, our own character.

If this character is embodied in reality from the fullest credibility of his actions before the world, it is because the path taken has been framed in reaching a degree of mental awareness that has been and is fed from various sources, including the fluency of their language, which is what acquires a highly transcendent meaning so that they can respond to complex or simple problems that we find in everyday life in order to know how to face them phenomenologically with coherence and reasoning.

Hence, the mental feeding that we receive to strengthen the degree of credibility through the development of our thinking, is framed in the kind of learning that we receive in the family and in school education. For this reason, it is necessary to “make the school a conducive environment for reading [porque] it is to open the doors of possible worlds for everyone, it is to inaugurate a path that everyone can follow to become citizens of written culture” (Lerner, 2014) and, therefore, of the most heartfelt credibility; otherwise, “the partial and distorted gaze sometimes makes it difficult for us to distinguish the true from the false, something that today has become a common currency in the fake news. But that myopia is not exclusive to distant and unknown worlds. It is rather an idiosyncratic feature of our cognition: the lie merges with the truth and, in that mix —the false news about ourselves—, we build our own character” (Sigman, 2022a).