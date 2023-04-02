Xinhua News Agency, Shijiazhuang, April 1st: The construction of Xiong’an New District is steadily advancing, and the embryonic form of the “future city” appears

Xinhua News Agency reporter

Spring returns to the earth, and the Jizhong Plain is newly green. Since the establishment of Xiong’an New Area 6 years ago, from “one paper planning” to drawing blueprints to “multi-point flowering” and hard work, builders from all over the world have devoted themselves to this hot land, participating in and witnessing the rapid changes of Xiong’an.

This is the Xiong’an Innovation Research Institute Science and Technology Park located in the start-up area of ​​the Xiong’an New Area (photo taken on March 24, drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Mou Yu

At the construction site of the Xiong’an Innovation Research Institute Science and Technology Park project in the Xiongan New Area startup zone, 28-year-old photographer Ren Shuanghuan pressed the shutter of his camera from time to time to record the construction process of the project. He is from Hanzhuang Village, Xiongxian County, Xiong’an New District, and used to be a wedding photographer. By chance in 2019, he joined the Xiongan Station Project Department of China Railway 12th Bureau and became a construction site photographer.

Ren Shuanghuan witnessed the process of the high-speed rail station, which is equivalent to 66 football fields in area, being opened from the crops. He used cameras and drones to record the progress of the project and the daily life of the workers.

The Xiong’an Innovation Research Institute Science and Technology Park project is jointly constructed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Hebei Provincial People’s Government. “It was a wasteland a year ago, but now the main structure has been capped.” Ren Shuanghuan said with emotion: “The new district has new changes every day. I am happiest when I use the camera to record these buildings growing taller day by day. This is why I A testimony of growing up with my hometown.”

Xiong’an New Area strives to build Beijing’s non-capital function centralized bearing area. The start-up area and start-up area have been solidly advanced, and the Rongdong, Rongxi, and Xiongdong areas have started operation… At present, Xiong’an New Area has entered the stage of undertaking Beijing’s non-capital function evacuation and large-scale development and construction, and the evacuation work is accelerating.

This is the construction site of Sinochem Xiong’an Headquarters Building 001 located in the start-up area of ​​Xiong’an New District (photo taken on March 30, drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Mou Yu

Located at No. 001, Enterprise Headquarters, Start-Up Zone, Xiongan New District, is Sinochem Holdings Co., Ltd. (“Sinochem” for short). The headquarters building of Sinochem is the first project to start construction in the headquarters area among the first batch of central enterprises. At the construction site of the project, dozens of steel structure columns have been erected, and the octagonal outline has begun to appear.

The height of this building is about 150 meters. It adopts the design concept of Baiyangdian “Golden Reed”, implying that Baiyangdian reeds are constantly growing and growing luxuriantly. After the building is completed, it will become one of the landmarks of Xiongan.

In the six years since the establishment of Xiong’an New Area, a total of more than 510 billion yuan of investment has been completed. The total development area covers about 120 square kilometers, and more than 3,500 buildings have sprung up. China Star Network, China Sinochem, and China Huaneng are the first batch of evacuated central enterprise headquarters to start construction. Central enterprises have set up more than 140 institutions of various types in Xiongan New Area.

The test vehicle of intelligent connected bus line 901 is driving on the road in the Rongdong area of ​​Xiongan New District (photographed on March 20).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Mou Yu

The Rongdong area is a pioneer area for the development and construction of the Xiongan New Area. Currently, more than 60,000 relocated people have lived in spacious and bright new houses. On the roads in the Rongdong area, the intelligent connected bus is undergoing road tests before operation. It can recognize traffic lights, road signs and lane markings, and can automatically follow, overtake, stop, change lanes and other actions.

Smart transportation is the epitome of building a smart city in Xiongan. Walking in the Xiong’an New District, the atmosphere of innovation is blowing. Not long ago, the Xiongan City Computing Center, the “urban brain”, was officially put into operation.

“While Xiong’an is building a physical city, a digital city is also growing together.” Yuan Xiaodong, Chief Technology Officer of Xiong’an Cloud Network Technology Co., Ltd. introduced that Xiong’an City Computing Center provides important support for the high-quality development of Xiong’an New District. It can conduct scientific analysis and scientific decision-making on massive amounts of information, and will provide network, computing and storage services for big data, blockchain, Internet of Things, etc. of the entire digital twin city.

This is Baiyangdian Scenic Spot in Xiong’an New District (taken on March 30, drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Mou Yu

A good ecological environment is an important manifestation of the high-quality development of Xiongan New Area. Since the establishment of the Xiong’an New Area, Baiyangdian Lake has undergone the largest systemic ecological management in history. The water quality has been greatly improved from the inferior V standard to the Class III standard. The number of wild bird species has reached 252, an increase of 46 species compared to before the establishment of the new area.

Han Zhanqiao, 49, is a mathematics teacher at a primary school in Anxin County, Xiongan New Area. It is his unshakable habit for many years to use his spare time to carry a camera on his back to patrol and rescue wild birds at Baiyangdian Lake.

“Birds are the ‘ecological test paper’ of the environment. Birds will use their wings to vote on whether the ecology of a place is good or not.” As a native of Baiyangdian, Han Zhanqiao has been interested in every plant, tree, and insect in his hometown since he was a child. A bird has a deep affection.

This is the Millennium Xiulin in Xiong’an New District (taken on March 30, drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Mou Yu

Planting greenery first and then building the city is the growth path of Xiongan that is different from other cities. In November 2017, the New District launched the first area of ​​Daqing River forestation project, and the “Millennium Beautiful Forest” project officially kicked off. Now, a total of 470,000 mu of forests have been afforested here, and the forest coverage rate has increased from 11% before the establishment of the new district to 34%. 300 meters into the park, 1 km into the forest belt, and 3 km into the forest are gradually becoming a reality.

This is the Rongdong area of ​​Xiongan New Area (taken on March 24, drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Mou Yu

In today’s Xiongan, the ecological picture of intertwined blue and green and the harmony of water and city is becoming more and more beautiful. The ecological space framework composed of beautiful forests, green valleys and Dianwan will create a sense of “the city is in the forest, and the people are in the scenery”, forming a natural and open urban space where the city and the lake face each other, the city and the green blend together.

Xiongan, this “future city” that is “indescribably wonderful and longing for”, is coming to us. (Reporters Chen Zhonghua, Cao Guochang, Gao Bo, Zhang Tuo, Du Yifang, Wu Meng, Zou Shangbo)