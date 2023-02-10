Several challenges, constant uncertainty and an important recovery process after the pandemic, faced the construction sector during 2022, therefore, it is expected that 2023 will maintain the same trend in many aspects. Given this scenario, Diario Del Huila, met with Diana Margarita Navarro Gutiérrez, manager of Camacol regional Huila who shared the growth of the sector, costs and projections.

By: Johan Edward Rojas Lopez

Construction and manufacturing were some of the main sectors that boosted the economy. These had an increase of 5.8% between October and November 2022, being one of the few that had real growth. Added to the slowdown predicted by the monetary authorities and international forecasts, which place it between 0.5 and 1.5%, the impact on GDP would be significant, affecting the construction sector.

Despite the fact that the construction sector was one of the first to resume its activities, the effects were notorious, but they have been gradually recovering. Its growth at the national level translates into a positive improvement in many other industries thanks to its productive chain, it seems to have no ceiling and the activity is crucial for the reduction of the housing deficit.

In order to deepen the panorama of the sector, Diario Del Huila, spoke with Diana Margarita Navarro Gutiérrez, manager of Camacol regional Huila, who gave an encouraging and hopeful panorama for the sector.

Manager, let’s start by talking about the balance of the year 2022. How did you close?

According to figures registered at the end of 2022, an encouraging outlook is shown with a closing of 3,208 new housing units sold. There was a growth of 17.3% compared to the average that was managed between 2016 and 2019 years before the pandemic.

How much will the sector grow during this term?

We project a growth of 9.8% in GDP for residential buildings in Colombia, a figure that is expected to be higher than the aggregate of the Colombian economy. In this context, it is estimated that the GDP in the construction sector will be positive during the year 2023. The start of construction of 189 thousand units at the national level is also projected, with a growth of 3.3%, compared to the previous year where 133 thousand units correspond to the VIS segment and 56 thousand units to NO VIS, thus expecting a growth of 2.8% and 4.3% respectively for each segment. Regarding sales, a total of approximately 250,000 units sold is forecast, with an annual growth of 6.6%.

How much does this sector contribute to the country’s economy?

The construction sector for the third quarter of 2022 contributed $11.798 billion, having a participation of 4.77% in Colombia’s GDP. In the labor market in Colombia for the month of December 2022, there were 1,684,000 people employed directly and 2,358,000 indirectly in the sector, thus contributing 7.5% to the total number of employed in the country. Specifically for the city of Neiva, between 15,000 and 20,000 jobs were generated directly and indirectly during the quarter from October to December, with an increase of 15.38% compared to the same quarter of 2021.

What were the most important segments?

At the regional level, the NO VIS segment was the segment with the highest growth compared to 2021, presenting a 46.6% growth compared to 2021 for a total of 1,060 units sold, but the VIS segment continues to be the sector that makes the greatest contribution to sales in the region.

Diana Margarita Navarro Gutiérrez, manager of Huila regional Camacol

What are the main trends in the construction sector for 2023?

For us, issues related to the environment are very important, for this reason, through the international financial institution (IFC), members of the World Bank (WB), the EDGE Certification was created, which is a software application that means excellence in design. for greater efficiency, in order to promote sustainable consumption of energy and water.

In this way, certification is a means to transform countries that perceive sustainable construction. In the Department of Huila there are 3 projects with this certification that save energy, water and materials: the Península project of Constructora CRB and the La Castellana and Terra aptos projects of Constructora Leona Aguilera and 2 condominium projects Vilanova y Arezo with the certification of sustainable construction Casa Colombia from Constructora A + C Gestión.

Manager, do you anticipate a reduction in demand due to the rise in interest rates?

The sensitivity of the Colombian market regarding interest rates is very important given that the country’s economy is in a very complex condition. Taking macroeconomic policy into account, a rise in the interest rate causes demand to contract, thus reducing the borrowing capacity of families, where for the construction sector it will be reflected in the decision to purchase a home, this may reflect a decrease in sales.

How much have costs increased for the sector?

According to figures from the ICOCED-DANE (Building Construction Cost Index), construction costs began in January 2022 with an increase of 1.47% in Colombia and 1.80% for Neiva. So far in the year until December 2022, costs increased up to 9.95% for Colombia and 9.56% in Neiva, thus having an increase of 8.48 and 7.76 pp respectively.

Specialized electrical equipment and services were those with the highest costs in the sector. Regarding the materials, what had the greatest variation in their price were copper and galvanized pipes, additives and electrical accessories, however, the opposite happened for the materials of the sheets and meshes, which presented a decrease in their price. throughout the year 2022.

What are the challenges in Public Policy for housing?

The most important challenge in terms of public policy for housing in Colombia is the continuation of the Mi Casa Ya housing program, where the housing minister, Catalina Velazco, confirmed that this subsidy will be maintained this year and expects to deliver more than 60,000 subsidies for social interest housing, everything will depend on the budget addition approved by the Congress of the Republic.

How do you receive the appointment of Guillermo Herrera as the new president of Camacol?

We are very pleased to receive the appointment of Dr. Guillermo Herrera since he is a person who has a lot of experience in the public sector, he was Vice Minister of Housing and he also knows the impact that the program has generated on all Colombians. We hope that the new president achieves the allocation of the 100,000 thousand subsidies that are required so that more Colombian families can achieve their financial closure.

Finally, what is it that most worries you?

At this time, what is causing the greatest concern is the increase in construction costs and urban charges.