The construction sites of the Piazza Venezia – Lazio metro archaeo-station are underway

Ten years of work, 700 million. It will also be a ‘museum’

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 22 – Work has begun on the Venezia station of metro C, at the foot of the Vittoriano, in the heart of the capital. The works were kicked off by the mayor Roberto Gualtieri with the Minister of Infrastructure Matteo Salvini, the special commissioner for line C Maria Lucia Conti, the city councilor for Mobility Eugenio Patate and the CEO of Webuild Pietro Salini. The building site should be completed in 10 years (but we will try to do it sooner) and will cost the record amount of 700 million euros. The station will reach a depth of 45 meters on 8 underground levels (but you will dig up to 85 metres) with 6 lifts, 27 escalators and 110 meters of platforms.



The construction site also includes 66,000 cubic meters of archaeological excavation, and there will be three direct accesses serving the museum areas: Palazzo Venezia, Vittoriano and Fori Imperiali (with a glazed lift). The museum atrium on level -1 was designed in agreement with the Archaeological Superintendency to display the artifacts found during the excavation.



The facade of a building with ‘tabernae’ and the large rectangular halls of Hadrian’s ‘auditoria’ will be relocated along the original route of the Via Flaminia, brought to light during the archaeological investigations in Piazza Madonna di Loreto. To dig so deeply and to safeguard the surrounding cultural heritage, innovative techniques were used to work in safety. Two mechanical ‘moles’ dug the tunnels from the Colosseum to the Imperial Forums in Venice. Metro C in Rome is a 26 km long track with a total of 29 stations from Pantano to Clodio/Mazzini. (HANDLE).



