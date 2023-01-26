Spring Festival consumer market continues to heat up

The city’s major commercial complexes and characteristic commercial blocks are full of passenger flow

During the Spring Festival holiday, the major business districts in our city are full of people, and the passenger flow is like weaving. People check in the New Year consumption scenes in commercial complexes and characteristic commercial districts, and go shopping for leisure and shopping with joy. The consumer market presents a prosperous and lively scene.

Turn the wrist, and the sugar water flows out… In just a few tens of seconds, a lively little rabbit jumps on the steel plate. Then, dip a bamboo skewer in the sugar, press it on the sugar painting, and then scoop up the dried sugar painting with a tool, and the children can hold the rabbit-shaped sugar painting and eat it. On January 25, at the immersive non-heritage folk custom exhibition in Dongsheng Square, the “Little Rabbit” at the sugar painting booth was particularly popular, and many friends of all ages stopped to watch the production process.

The reporter visited and found that the major commercial complex stores in our city have been newly decorated. Cute and cute rabbit dolls, lifelike rabbit lanterns, and high-hanging red lanterns set off a prosperous festive atmosphere, full of New Year flavor and warmth It is full, driving the consumption enthusiasm of citizens and tourists, and promoting the consumption market to heat up.

Restaurants and tea shops in neighborhoods such as Wanda Locomotive Pedestrian Street and Wanli Temple Pedestrian Street are doing brisk business, and queues have appeared again during peak meal times. Emei Town, Haidilao and other brand catering brands launched the “no closing” supply guarantee service during the Spring Festival, and also launched festival special products and various marketing activities to meet the consumption needs of people during the festival. The dine-in seats of time-honored brands such as Yanfenglou and Quanjude are fully booked every day, and takeaway and prepared dishes are also very popular.

“In the past few days during the Spring Festival, our place is very lively at night. Tourists come here to feel the strong flavor of the New Year. The block has been listed on the Douyin popularity list and the best-selling list.” The person in charge of the block operation of Fenghuang Everbright City in Gaoyi County told reporters , On January 24, the third day of the Lunar New Year, the passenger flow reached 110,000, the highest turnover of a single store exceeded 70,000 yuan, and the sales order reached 45,000, which successfully achieved a “good start”.

During the Spring Festival, the Municipal Bureau of Commerce continued to mobilize the city’s commercial complexes and characteristic commercial blocks to carry out distinctive consumption promotion activities to create a strong festive atmosphere. At the same time, counties (cities, districts) have also organized a variety of themed Spring Festival promotional activities in an effort to meet the diverse needs of citizens and tourists and further activate the consumer market. (Reporter Jiao Lili)