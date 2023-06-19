The content of a Friday sermon on the topic (sincerity is the title of true religiosity) delivered by D. Benaissa Qammad at the Ibn Abd al-Bar Mosque in OujdaVIDEO

14
Oujda City is an electronic newspaper founded in July 2004
Address: Al-Aqsa Street No. 8 bis, Al-Quds District, Jeddah
The electronic newspaper and Jeddah City work team
Publishing Director: Al-Hussain Qaddouri
Editor-in-Chief: Amina Ben Zakry
Technical Department: Kadouri Aladdin
Photography Department: Muhammad Effendi – by Khashibi Jawad
Editorial Board: Mohamed Sherky, Omar Heimry, Zayed El-Tayeb, Mohamed Duraihem, Qadouri Al-Khudair, Mohamed Shahlal, Zariba Azouz, Abdel-Qader Badawi
Phone: 0666776258
Email: [email protected]
