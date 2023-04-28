The context of total peace – news

By Jairo Hernan Ortiz Ocampo

The concept of total peace calls for a reflection that goes far beyond a road map that must be followed to put an end to the cycles of violence and war that the country has experienced.

This is based on a model of construction of the State and of an equitable and democratic society, which can promote not only formal equality but also substantial equality.

Substantial equality that goes beyond the distribution of basic goods, which seeks to provide a solution and/or solutions to the structural problems that have plagued the country for many decades.

If we refer only to the department of Cauca, whose panorama is very critical, of its forty-two municipalities, a marked imbalance persists in the distribution of resources, in the satisfaction of basic needs and in the establishment of social priorities, in which fields of education, housing, basic sanitation, among others.

46.4% of its population presents unsatisfied basic needs (DANE, 2022); 24 of its municipalities register high levels of poverty. In educational matters, Cauca has one of the lowest rates in the country. 33% of the school-age population is outside the educational system. These indices go hand in hand with the economic development of the department, which barely represents 2.3% of the national domestic product.

The foregoing must be understood as an effect and/or consequence of the problem of land tenure and use in the department. The best lands in Cauca are concentrated in a few hands. The analysis that can be made of this situation is that the land has been and continues to be the central axis of its political, economic and social history, it has been its determinant because it is a high-value asset, not only economic, but also strategic. In other words, the conflicts that have arisen in the department over land have not been generated exclusively for their hoarding, but rather this hoarding is linked to their strategic position.

Consequently, as in almost the entire country, Cauca is facing two major social conflicts that are intrinsically linked: the agrarian conflict and the armed conflict.

Now, the conflicts caused by the inappropriate use of land is a factor that also reflects inequality. What is striking is that Cauca has land with a large-scale agricultural vocation, but these are not being used for growth and development. On the contrary, fertile lands are being used for economic activities that exacerbate the problem of poverty for the population. Activities such as mining, drug trafficking, the production of raw materials for biofuels and extensive livestock farming have put Colombia and the department of Cauca in check, in particular, their food security.

In this perspective, these problems are not solved simply. This implies considering a comprehensive and inclusive agrarian reform, with sustainable development. But, above all, it is necessary to extend and make effective the legitimacy of the Social State of Law in all regions of the country. We must break with the fallacy that in Colombia there is more territory than State.

It is from this perspective that we understand the notion of total peace and it is from this perspective that we find its foundation.