Huasheng Online, November 16th (All media reporter Xiao Xiufen, correspondent Tang Jie) The “Dragon King” who has been “stingy” for a summer and half an autumn has finally let go! Following the torrential rain in southern Hunan yesterday, it is expected that the rainfall in the province will continue from the 16th to the 18th. Moderate rains and local heavy rains in parts of central and southern Hunan are conducive to artificial rainfall enhancement operations and further relief of drought.

On the 15th, a total of 1 aircraft rainfall enhancement operation was carried out, and 68 ground rainfall enhancement operations were carried out. It is estimated that the increase in precipitation will be about 44 million cubic meters. From 8:00 on the 15th to 8:00 on the 16th, the province’s average rainfall was 6.7 millimeters. Moderate rains occurred in most of southern Hunan and parts of central Hunan. Among them, heavy rains occurred in southern Yongzhou and Chenzhou, and heavy rains occurred in 22 weather stations. The maximum rainfall was at Zhoumensi Town, Zixing City, up to 70.9 mm.

Affected by rainfall, the meteorological drought in southern Shonen has eased significantly. The meteorological drought monitoring on the 15th showed that there were 106 counties (cities, districts) above the level of severe drought in the province, a decrease of 15 from the previous day, and 64 extremely drought counties (cities, districts), a decrease of 20 from the previous day. The total area of ​​the province is 60.78%, a decrease of 20.75% from the previous day.

“‘Dragon King’ does not go to work, and it will be dry if there is no rain.” As of yesterday, the Central Meteorological Observatory has issued 90 consecutive weather drought warnings. Why is there a rare summer and autumn drought in the south this year? According to Zhang Juan, a meteorological analyst at China Weather Network, this summer, the central and eastern part of my country has experienced the most comprehensive high-temperature process since the complete meteorological observation records were available in 1961, and there are relatively few typhoons that have generated and landed in my country this summer, causing the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River and A large-scale, long-lasting and intense drought occurred in the Sichuan-Chongqing region. Under the strong control of the subtropical high, autumn tigers have been raging in the south since September, and the drought in the south continued to develop in November, encountering a relatively rare continuous drought in summer and autumn.