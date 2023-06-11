The contrast of old Valledupar, according to the writers Alonso Sánchez and Javier Ortiz

The characteristics that surrounded the old Valledupar once again came back to life among the community due to the memories of the writers Alonso Sánchez Baute and Javier Ortiz Cassiani, who shared their experiences in a conversation held within the framework of the first Book Fair in the city.

The writers, born in very different sectors in the capital of Cesar, described how some descendant neighborhoods arose from that story of Cacique Upar.

THE BEGINNING: THE NEIGHBORHOODS

For the historian Javier Ortiz Cassiani, the first sectors were formed in honor of some political or social figures and starting from the center of the city, where almost the entire population arrived on foot.

However, different types of marginality were seen: the one that grew between the popular neighborhoods and the one in the northern sector where the inhabitants only had to build between stones and animals.

“The other marginality that I come from is one that did not have much choice because they had to take a piece of land in one of the first neighborhoods to be invaded in Valledupar, which was Los Fundadores, which they called ‘Red’ after Rojas Pinilla, and This character, who at some point was a political claim because he had a certain popularity and acceptance, which was something positive, became or was something derogatory,” said Ortiz Cassiani.

He also explained that this was due to the fact that some residents began to classify the residents of Los Fundadores as ‘Rojas’.

“If you were from ‘Red’, then you were a robber, you lived in a miserable neighborhood, in a neighborhood full of stone, etc., and I grew up in that neighborhood, which also had El Pupo as a neighbor (…) These cartographies that come to names of personalities end up being a degraded place and the sonority of the character’s name remains, ”added Ortiz Cassiani.

However, Cassiani recognized that this reality is not very far from the current Valledupar, where some popular sectors are still stigmatized and affected by fear or internal power structures.

“There is a vallenato that catches my attention with this thing about the neighborhoods and cartography, which is the one that says “you don’t know the great memory of Pedro Castro”, of course I didn’t know the great memory of Pedro Castro, I came I found out when I entered the university because I wanted to be a historian”, pointed out Ortiz Cassiani.

The writer Alonso Sánchez Baute, who grew up in the Novalito neighborhood, also experienced another type of marginality.

Sánchez Baute said that this area was little urbanized, since the closest thing was the Social Club.

“The city practically ended there, there were a few houses further on and a building, around where I lived there were no houses (…), what there were were snakes with the fear that they would cross the wall,” said Sánchez Baute.

MUSIC AND ECONOMY

The two writers acknowledge that despite the fact that vallenato became a cultural identity in the region, before many inhabitants did not listen to it.

“I had the opportunity to grow up listening to Los Zuletas, Colacho Mendoza, and I remember that ‘Los Diablitos’ for me was a musical group that didn’t exist, that it wasn’t good to listen to it, and I even grew up listening to more joints because at parties the ones I went to that belonged to the club, the accordion began to come in very late”, recounted Sánchez Baute.

Contrary to what happened in other scenarios where vallenato took over the spaces through the so-called picos or shared sound equipment in the neighborhoods.

Similarly, the economy in the city in its early years was diverse, but the greatest productivity was concentrated in cotton, which supported many families.

“It was a large number of Valledupares that we are talking about here, it is not only those neighborhoods, but the center and the north to the west where there were already two Valledupars that were expanding,” Sánchez pointed out.