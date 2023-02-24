At this time, Millonarios faces its first match for the Copa Libertadores. In front of the Catholic University of Quito, the ambassadors play the classification that will be defined in two gamesinitially 90 minutes in Ecuador and will close in Colombia.

El Millonarios has played two of the five games in the current Colombian League, with victories 2-3 on their visit to Deportivo Pereira and on Saturday they defeated Jaguares 2-1. Gamero joined ‘the Ambassadors’ in December 2019, so he can take advantage of a squad he knows very well to play at home and away with a very good pace of competition.

The match that takes place at the Rodrigo Paz Delgado stadium, owned by Liga de Quito, since the Atahualpa Olympic Stadium, where the Catholic University usually performs, has not been authorized by Conmebol due to changes in lighting, He had a particular event that has gone viral on social networks.

The Bogotá team did not enter the field with its traditional blue uniform, nor with the characteristic white of its second kit, but with an orange third. The foregoing is due to the competition regulations, since according to this, two teams cannot share garments of the same color in their uniforms, nor can they modify those already presented. Understanding that blue and white are the colors of the local team, Millonarios had to resort to his third uniform.

This has upset several of his fans because on the screens, orange is confused with red, a color that identifies his backyard adversary, Independiente Santa Fe.