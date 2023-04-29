The coordination committee of MQM called an important meeting today

Saturday April 29, 2023, 11:24 am
Karachi (Ummat News) MQM Coordination Committee called an important meeting today at 4 pm. In the meeting, the coordination committee will be taken into confidence on the meetings held with the Prime Minister and other personalities in Islamabad regarding the census.
Sources said that in the meetings with the Prime Minister and Federal Ministers, MQM was heard and accepted.
Presenting all the evidence of irregularities to the government, the digital system of the government confirmed that there were irregularities, MQM is trying to make every individual of Karachi count.
