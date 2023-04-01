After a protest process that crossed the threshold of three months, new proposals were presented by the “National Coordination of Preparing Examinations for Eligibility to Practice the Legal Profession,” yesterday evening, Friday (31 March), to officials of the Ministry of Justice, in the second meeting of its kind between the two parties, after the “premeditators” lifted their hunger strike. With guarantees from the “Delegation for Human Rights”.

And according to what was announced by the aforementioned coordination, these proposals were submitted to the ministry, which is expected to interact with it after it “committed that it would study and answer them within the next week.”

The outcomes of the second round of dialogue between those angry at the results of the legal qualification exam and the ministry included three paths or options for a solution. It concerns “taking an oral exam for all competing students as a first choice,” or “organizing a new exam,” and setting up a set of guarantees that frame this process.

Regarding the proposal to organize a new exam for the eligibility to practice the legal profession, the “Coordination Committee” stated that it sees it “as follows: a written exam that will take place on the 1st of September 2023, provided that 15 days are given to correct the exam, followed by the process of publishing the list of successful people in the written exam on the 16th of the same month, On the horizon of the possibility of passing the oral on the 23rd, 24th and 25th of the next September.

The coordination committee itself also suggested, in a statement after the second meeting with the Ministry of Justice, that “the final list of successful candidates be published on the 27th, so that they are not deprived of the next October session.”

In parallel, the meeting included offering the regulatory framework for lawyer candidates a set of guarantees, represented in “passing an exam under the supervision of an independent committee that includes within its membership the National Commission for Integrity and the Prevention and Fighting of Bribery,” and that “the exam is organized in the QCM format to avoid wasting time in correction, with the abolition of the Canadian system or Replace it with -1 and +2.

Also, among the guarantees provided, is “the publication of the correction form immediately after the end of the written stage on the ministry’s website,” and “the creation of an electronic platform in which all corrected editorial papers will be placed,” with “raising the age requirement to 46 years, as well as not settling accounts or retaliating against Struggling faces,” as the statement put it.

In this context, Shaima Abbad, a member of the “National Coordination of Preparatory Examinations for Eligibility to Practice the Legal Profession,” said, “The dialogue in his second meeting with the Ministry of Justice passed in generally good conditions, especially after we received a response that it was impossible to meet the demand to cancel the exam, given that the judiciary had said its word.” In it (the Court of Cassation and the Public Prosecution).”

Abbad recorded, in a statement to the electronic newspaper Hespress, “the ministry’s delay before holding its second meeting with them,” considering it “a negative point that shows that they want a solution, but not setting a date for it and specific guaranteed deadlines will make us think that the ministry is looking for aggravation of the crisis.”

And about their position on the point of “roofing the age” within the conditions for candidacy for the legal eligibility contest and what is promoted about it in the “draft draft law of the profession” if it is correct, the author told Hespress: “Of course we reject it categorically; Because the legal profession is a free profession and access to it must be without restriction or condition, except for the requirement of a license.

Abbad concluded that “the National Coordination of Eligibility Examination Prescribers remains with all its members clinging to all the points and proposals mentioned above,” warning that “failing to meet them implicitly means that we will return to escalation.”

“take and leave”

For her part, Rahima Bragg, a member of the “Dialogue Committee” within the Coordination Committee, described the atmosphere of the dialogue as “good,” before realizing that it “had seen back and forth between the two parties.”

And Bragg added, in a statement to Hespress: “We put forward the beginning of the passage point directly to discuss the oral exam, but our request was rejected by the ministry’s officials, who refuse to recognize us as failers.”

And she stressed that “the present Coordinating Committee members fiercely defended their proposals and guarantees,” considering that holding “the second meeting in itself came as a result of their threats to enter into a new hunger strike that was expected at the beginning of the week.”

It is noteworthy that the second meeting within the series of meetings of the Ministry of Justice with the “Coordination of Facilitators” was attended by 3 officials from the Ministry, most notably two officials from the Directorates of Legislation and Civil Affairs.