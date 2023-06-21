The Copa América 2024 will start on June 20

SPORTS

The 2024 Copa América is just around the corner and excitement is beginning to throb in the world of football. The official start date was confirmed by Conmebol. The next edition of this competition will take place in the United States from June 20 to July 14 of next year, with the participation of the 10 Conmebol teams and 6 invited Concacaf teams.

We are one year away from experiencing the Copa América.

Ecuador, one of the leading teams, will seek to make history with a generation of talented players who have captured the attention of important world soccer clubs. The Ecuadorian team comes to the competition with great expectations and the desire to leave its mark in the most prestigious tournament in America, at the national team level. With a group of young and promising soccer players, Ecuador is confident of battling the powerful teams in the region and demonstrating its growth in the international arena. Among the outstanding players of this generation are names such as: Moisés Caicedo, Pervis Estupiñán and Piero Hincapié. These talented Ecuadorian soccer players have gained worldwide recognition thanks to their outstanding performances, both with their clubs and with the national team. In addition to these talented soccer players, Ecuador has other players who are attracting attention on the international scene. Figures like Gonzalo Plata, Alan Franco, Leonardo Campana, are part of the illusions of an entire country. The good moment of these players in each of their teams will give Professor Félix Sánchez Bas a wide alternative to choose who will represent Ecuador in the final roster.