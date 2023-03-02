After playing the World Cup, the South American teams are already preparing for what will be their next major tournament: the Copa América. The 2024 edition will be held in January and the United States will host it. Will Argentina become champion again or will someone else be selected as the winner? This is, without a doubt, the biggest uncertainty surrounding this competition that will be played next year.

The United States will host the tournament.

There was a lot of uncertainty about where the next Copa América would be played, which was originally going to be held in 2023, but which changed its calendar the following year to coincide with the Euro Cup. As for the venue, Ecuador was one of the main candidates, having hosted the last Copa Libertadores final. Let us also remember that it had already hosted the most important South American football event in 1993. However, it withdrew its candidacy due to the lack of infrastructure and the insecurity conditions in the country.

Although there were some alternative South American candidates, finally, the Copa América will be played in the United States and will serve as a test for the North Americans, before the next edition of the World Cup, which they will share with Mexico and Canada.

It is not the first time that it has been played in the United States

The Copa América had already been played in the United States in 2016. This was the first time that the competition did not have a South American venue and it was enough to show how extraordinary the organization of this North American country can be. In addition, it was the only edition in which 16 teams participated, as will happen in 2024.

On that occasion, Chile became champion, after defeating Argentina in the final, while Colombia and the United States occupied third and fourth place, respectively. Finally, it should be noted that the US team has already participated 4 times in this tournament, although it never reached the final.

These teams will represent their countries

When the Copa América takes place next year, soccer fans will be able to follow all the matches, in addition to making long-term forecasts to choose the winner. Undoubtedly, there is a lot of expectation to know if the Argentine team, the last winner of the tournament, will become champion again or some other team will snatch the title. These are the selected ones that will play in the most important competition in South America:

Argentina

Brazil

Uruguay

Chile

Bolivia

Venezuela

Ecuador

Paraguay

Peru

Colombia

Likewise, there will be 6 participants who will represent Concacaf, the soccer organization of which the United States is a part. Although it is most likely that the 3 World Cup organizers have their place secured by having automatically qualified for this competition, the participants will be the best in the Concacaf Nations League.

