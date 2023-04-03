“Having a tattoo, piercing or earring doesn’t make you a bad person,” says Daniel David Martínez Avilez, a senior law student who tutored the rector of the Misael Pastrana school in the municipality of Rivera. After Holy Week the challenge is defined.

In the next few days, the decision will be announced, in the second instance, on the prohibition for students of the IE Misael Pastrana Borrero de Rivera (Huila), for the use of earrings, tattoos, piercing and long hair in men.

The controversy began on January 31 of this year when the rector in a public meeting made the aggressive warning to all parents. The reactions for and against were immediate, to such an extent that the news became popular on networks throughout the country. The news reached Cienaga de Oro (Córdoba) with great fury, to such an extent that a local media outlet

he replied enthusiastically, and Daniel David Martínez Avilez, a last-year law student at the University of Córboba, read it in the tranquility of his home.

Martínez immediately wrote the guardianship, and protected by the free development of personality, began his legal battle, which today is more alive than ever.

Without professional experience behind him, he already deals with the daring legal achievements that go against the Constitution. In the Constitutional Court, he is processing several actions that seek to declare several norms unenforceable.

DIARIO DEL HUILA spoke with the young student Daniel David, who, due to his judicial activism, has undoubtedly given many Huilenses a great lesson in constitutionality.

Daniel David Martínez Avilez, is the young law student at the University of Córdoba.

Why did interest arise in what happened at the Misael Pastrana Borrero de Rivera school, Huila?

The case was made known on social networks, to such an extent that a local media outlet here in Ciénaga de Oro, Córdoba. I had continued to follow these types of issues due to the unconstitutionalities that arise when approving the coexistence manuals.

In 2016 the Constitutional Court issued a sentence in favor of a young man named Sergio Urrego, who was discriminated against due to his condition, by the Coexistence Manual, in fact the rector was imprisoned and arrested for eight years for the responsibility she had. I think that sometimes we are not aware of the serious consequences that the existence of a Manual can have

unconstitutional in a school.

Why have you had this inclination to the constitutionality of the coexistence manuals of the

schools, what strikes you about this issue?

As I told you, I am a law student, I am very interested in constitutional law, human rights, public international law. Well, I believe that this love for constitutional law, for wanting to enforce the Constitution leads you to many things. I am part of the Youth Network that collaborates with the Ombudsman’s Office, so I have already had a basic knowledge of the human rights and well, this idea of ​​wanting to defend those rights

It leads you to monitor many cases, and among them, the most common is the coexistence manuals that are presented in educational institutions.

Martínez Avilez is part of the support youth of the Ombudsman’s Office.

What caught your attention about the Misael Pastrana Borrero de Rivera school?

First, how viral the news went, the way the media replicated the news was extraordinary; and second, it was quite controversial that many people try to justify this type of act.

Believing that education is in how you dress or how you look and not in what you know, that is a problem that Colombia has today and it is believing that the people who know and are good are the ones who wear suits and ties. In republican history we have seen that this is not how it works, those people who claim to be good people are the ones who have stolen the country the most, the ones who have financed the war. Sometimes we stigmatize those people who are only developing their

personality. A tattoo, a piercing or an earring does not make you a bad person and is one of the factors that leads us to be an underdeveloped country.

Why does prohibiting make the country underdeveloped?

You would have to see the story. If we look at World War II, the Nazis had that idea for example, people who identified with the same sex, people who had long hair were stigmatized and many of them were taken to concentration camps.

If we go to the other extreme, to the Cuba of Fidel Castro and Che Guevara, it was the same, many people were stigmatized, imprisoned. Throughout Latin America, with dictatorships, those who develop their personality have been criticized. This shows that today it is a weight for society and shows that this and shows that we are not aware that a person is not defined as he looks.

Constitutionally speaking, what rights were protected?

The main right that can be protected is the free development of personality. It has been contemplated in our constitution and in many international treaties, mainly in the Treaties on the Rights of the Child. But of course, that leads to adherence to other constitutional principles such as freedom and human dignity. At first it

I was looking for the rector to retract what she said, and that there were no such prohibitions in a public way because they cannot be done, they go against the Constitution. However, in the process of the action the Board of Directors of the Institution dared to approve the Coexistence Manual that was not approved, in the process of the first and second instance they approved the Coexistence Manual.

There men are prohibited from wearing long hair, tattoos, piercings. All this led to the protection of freedom of expression, and freedom of expression is also in how you decide to dress, what you decide to do with your body.

On March 21, he presented the challenge to the first instance guardianship.



Did you analyze the procedural part of the approval of the Coexistence Manual?

Yes, of course, the judge summoned the representatives, students, parents, they were all notified. That’s the part you have to follow, knowing all the parties.

But that Coexistence Manual was approved as a result of the guardianship action… Exactly. From what the rector explained in the action, the day the guardianship was filed, the Coexistence Manual was not approved. I was just making some announcements about the high probability that this would be added to the Manual, all that was left was for the Board of Directors to give the go-ahead and

they will approve The Manual today is approved with that.

The guardianship is denied in the first instance, after the challenge they nullify the proceeding, then it returns to the same judge and reiterates the first instance ruling against… First it came to the Rivera Promiscuous Court, there they deny it. Then, in the second instance, they annul the proceeding and it goes back to the same judge, but like many judges in this country, they do not change their minds.

despite the fact that the superior tells them that the procedure was done wrong. An attempt was made to correct the people who had not been notified, but basically the text was the same and he denied it for the same reasons, so nothing changed in the first instance.

However, exactly one week ago the challenge was presented, the court did not notify, I had to register directly with the secretary. She told me yes, on March 21 the procedure was charged.

What is the basis of this challenge?

It would be necessary to take into account the basic reasons that deny us the action, and they are basically: if I am entitled to bring the action, the other is the subsidiary nature. Regarding the administrative nature, we allege that it is ineffective since it is contemplated in Law 1622 (School Coexistence), it was established that the Secretary of Education said that she agreed with that manual. So it is very biased to do an administrative process with someone who agrees

with the Handbook.

The issue of whether I am entitled, since the Court had already said that actions can be filed by minors, a third party, and especially if they are the object of special protection such as minors.

In addition to the judicial matter, what is your other expectation for this guardianship action?

If it is not achieved by the judicial instance, that would be the best. Well, it will be done by the administrative procedure requested by the judge of first instance, if she does not do it, a guardianship would be presented to the secretary for not using the administrative procedure. There are many solutions, but as I say, I would like it to go through the courts because the case has been widely followed by the media, and the fact that a judge agrees with the rector makes it permissible for the rest of rectors think that this can be done, and that it is legal to prohibit things above the Constitution.