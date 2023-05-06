The coronation of Charles III. – this is how it works

The fabled Stone of Scone, also known as the “Destiny Stone”, will lie beneath the king’s throne.

Legend has it that the stone was brought to Ireland from the Holy Land via Egypt, Sicily and Spain before ending up in a monastery at Scone in Scotland in the 9th century. It was used at the coronations of Scottish kings for centuries.

In 1296, after his victory in the Anglo-Scottish War, King Edward I of England ordered the stone to be taken to London and placed under the English coronation throne. In 1996, after much back and forth, he was officially returned to Scotland – on condition that he be brought back to London for future coronations.