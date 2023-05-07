The coronation of King Charles III to forget Brexit From FinanciaLounge

© Reuters. The coronation of King Charles III to forget Brexit



Many British have regretted leaving the EU, and the critical moment of the UK economy increases all their discontent. How does the scenario change with the new monarch just crowned?

Sometimes a word is enough.

A single, simple word, a union of letters and sounds capable of radically changing the meaning of a sentence by itself. Let’s pay attention, because in the UK they have noticed it for a long time. Like when they went from being part of the European Union to not being part of the European Union, or when they had to change their national anthem, and it wasn’t just a question of replacing ‘queen’ with ‘king’.

In the first case, that “not” distanced London and Bruxelles much more than the 318 kilometers as the crow flies that divide the two cities. Not only that, it has also created a crack in the British economic system that has led many citizens to regret their yes to Brexit – the ‘Bregret’ phenomenon we talked about a few issues back.

On the other hand, however, today, singing that God saves the King takes on a completely different meaning. It’s not just a matter of changing a word, but of everything that it brings with it. Because in a difficult moment for theeconomy and English society, in a period in which the best-known personalities shift attention and investments with their choices, the coronation of Charles III could really represent a breath of fresh air for the United Kingdom and beyond.

OPERATION: GOLDEN ORB

This is the name given to the enormous amount of work to prepare for the coronation of King Charles. An event that will cost the public coffers between 100 and 120 million pounds, more than double what was spent in 1953 on Elizabeth II. And if you think it’s a lot of money, you’ll have to think again: events such as the Jubilee or the Royal Wedding have brought in the British royal pockets between 2 and 6 billion…

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge