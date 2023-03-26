READINGS FOR THE WEEKEND. DL

On December 21, 2010, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed March 24 as the International Day for the Right to the Truth concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims.

Within the framework of this commemoration, we believe it appropriate to consider that it is precisely this lack of access of Salvadorans to legal freedom that keeps the country in one of the worst qualified regarding the administration of justice in Latin America.

Justice should not be confused with execution

The State that ignores the importance that the right to know the truth has for everyone, as well as the mistaken theory of the judges of ruling without philosophical reasoning, has led us to a failed rule of law and the consequent failure in the pursuit of justice. in the country, which motivates the just demand for peace and justice and above all the dialogue between free people willing to fight against injustice and fight for the truth that we see frequently.

If the citizenry is not allowed to access the truth of the facts that are imputed to them, there can be no talk of justice. Judges take years to resolve an incident without taking into account the serious damage that their maladministration causes to those who rightly or wrongly must face the juspuniendi of the State. The judges are not interested in accessing the truth, but rather that the facts match the complaint. It seems that many of these judges ignore their constitutional obligation to administer justice and even less, to do it promptly and fully.

To displays a button; The so-called corruption case, a process designed and put together by former prosecutor Douglas Meléndez, is full of lies and fiscal errors, which is the same as not telling the truth, which in no part of the civilized world would they have reached the quality of evidence, much less evidence that could justify extreme measures such as those that have been taken here.

To begin: in the first requirement, the imaginary prosecutor made accusations of bribery against several defendants but when detailing said figure, they confused embezzlement. That would have been enough for anyone to throw the famous case into the trash. That is a truth that to date the players refuse to see. Like that, the corrupt process is full of buttons. It is sad, but realities like these keep thousands of salvadorans in jail or limited in their fundamental rights

The Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) concludes that the right to know the truth, legal or moral, is an autonomous and inalienable right, linked to the obligation and duty of the State to protect and guarantee human rights, carry out effective investigations and ensure that there are effective remedies and that redress is obtained.

The OHCHR includes a study on the best practices for the effective exercise of the right to the truth, in particular the practices related to the archives and files of gross violations of human rights, as well as programs for the protection of witnesses and other persons to take part in trials for such violations. As we usually say, it’s just a matter of putting your batteries together.