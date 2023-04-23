The corruption of Arab universities

More than 20 years ago the international rankings of universities began to gain strength and among the several that exist, those of Shanghai and the British QS stand out due to their level of evaluation and follow-up. In both, as well as in others, the quality of the professors, their level of research, the number of awards received, including the Nobel Prize, and the number of publications made or sources cited, are the most relevant indicators. The measurements have had an effect on the number of students, the signing of agreements, the holding of academic events and, in general, the reputational level of the best-located universities.

From the start, American, British and Australian universities began to lead the rankings, while regions such as the Middle, Near East and Latin America did not stand out. However, in recent years, universities in the Gulf countries, especially those in Saudi Arabia, have begun to rise.

The measurements contradict the social reality of the country, where there is little research, where access to education for women is limited, and where the ultra-conservative vision makes thinking, producing knowledge and research very limited. At first it was thought that the universities were carrying out the much-needed knowledge revolution, and that from the educational centers they were leading the actions in favor of science, technology, innovation, research and the generation of knowledge.

The jump of Saudi universities was more than suspicious, especially in the QS ranking, where they went from having a university among the top 1000 in the world, two decades ago, to 15. While in Shanghai, from having none to seven.

For the processes, which require hiring faculty with a high level of training as well as publishing and researching results, the outstanding progress caused concern and suspicions were confirmed with the complaint made by the Spanish researcher of Serbian origin, Mira Petrovic, who reported that He received a financial offer of 70,000 euros per year from King Abdulaziz University, which appears to be the best in the country, for changing his academic residence address from a research center in Catalonia to the city of Ryad.

In other words, everything published and researched would remain as produced at the university and I would only have to go there for a few days, three times a year, with full payment.

For ethical reasons, the researcher who filed the complaint has uncovered the chain of forgery corruption in investigations carried out by Saudi universities.

the website Clarivate, undertook the task of investigating which high-level professors and researchers have changed their place of residence to Saudi Arabia in recent years and found 12 Chinese, 11 Spanish, 6 Italian, 6 British and 5 German researchers, but who in In total, Saudi universities report 112 researchers among the most cited in the world who, in theory, work and research in the Gulf country. That is a figure that doubles that of Germany, a power in research and generation of high-level knowledge.

Several universities have initiated investigation processes because they have researchers in their research and payment centers in Europe, China or the United States who strangely changed their main address to a Saudi university.

The most notorious case, which led to a dismissal and sanction to work for 13 years, was made by the University of Córdoba against the chemist Rafael Luque, the researcher with the most publications and citations from the university, who behind the university’s back signed a contract to change address, when he continued working and researching with Spanish resources. Only Luque’s change from the University of Córdoba to that of Rey Saud caused the Andalusian university to drop more than 150 places in the international QS ranking.

Another case was that of the chemist Damiá Barceló, one of the Spanish researchers with the most publications, who also changed his address to the same Saudi university and affirms that he did not receive money for doing so but, from the hands of the King of Arabia himself, an award of 120,000 euros for his research on river pollution. In the same way, in his frequent trips to that country, he receives resources to participate in investigations and they put him up in the best hotels, with outrageous amounts of per diems.

Barceló affirms that he made the change to be able to travel without any problem to carry out research of interest in the kingdom.

Other researchers deny having received this income, but it is clear that the scientific corruption plot will be talked about in the coming years and the more than 100 high-level researchers who, in theory, went to live and investigate in Saudi Arabia, will have to show why. the change if you do not live or do research in said country.

On the other hand, a debate is opened about international measurements and the easy way in which some universities can increase their ranking in a line that leaves aside ethical principles that should not be lost so easily in a university. In addition, it causes concern that other Gulf countries such as Qatar, the United Arab Emirates or Bahrain, which are also rising rapidly in international measurements of quality universities.

A challenge to carefully review the way in which universities are measured and that what they produce -really- transforms the society in which they are based. Social responsibility with the quality of knowledge that educational institutions have in their countries of origin cannot be lost sight of.

*Specialist in Education