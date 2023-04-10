



It is wrong to try to define them through ethno-national categories, they had a strongly libertarian vocation, and every man was subjected to rigid military training. They were the Cossacks, mentioned on several occasions due to the current conflict in Ukraine

“We will show that we, brothers, are of Cossack stock,” read the last words of the Ukrainian anthem. Yet, in the popular imagination Cossacks are generally connected to Imperial Russia, both Tsarist and Soviet.

To try to resolve this “misunderstanding”, it would be necessary to define what a Cossack is. Doing it through ethnonational characters can only confuse ideas, as well as being methodologically wrong.

The Cossacks have never formed a real ethnic group: be it Poles kozak that the Tatar qazaq these were terms used, starting from the fourteenth century, to define nomads and free men, or even, in other contexts, guards and raiders. They were formed in communities around the river basins of the Eastern Bug, Dnipro and Don, comprising Slavic populations mixed with the Turkic-speaking ones historically present in the area. The economy of these societies depended on the transport of goods across rivers and on agriculture, while every man had to undergo rigorous military training.

Fighting was not a choice but a necessity: the Cossack communities multiplied in the immense plain between Ukraine and southern Russia then called “wild fields”, the border between the Grand Duchy of Lithuania (later the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth following the Union of Lublin in 1569) and Grand Duchy of Moscow, in the process of becoming the tsarist empire. The Cossack settlements were an important outpost for the powers of the area against the raids of the Crimean Tatars and other nomadic peoples, and the Cossacks were periodically hired by neighboring powers to defend the borders.

The goal of the Tatars, allies of the Turks, was to raid goods, but also human beings: according to the American historian Serhii Plokhy, between two and three million Slavs were part of the slave trade between the 16th and 17th centuries, resold in Crimean ports for the needs of the Ottoman Empire.

Over time the relations between Tatars and Cossacks balanced out, and they were often the first to be forced into the defensive. Hence the need to build fortress-cities on the Black Sea; among them was Khadjibey, now Odessa.

Due to their strategic position, the Cossack communities around the Dnipro became a refuge also for those peasants who wanted to escape the vassalage of the Russian nobility in the east and of the gentry Polish west, whose religious and social assimilation had prevented the formation of a local nobility.

By escaping their condition of slavery, the fugitives hoped to become ukhodniki, free men. THE duma, popular songs of the Cossacks, narrate precisely the libertarian vocation of these communities, expressed in the political organization by rudimentary socio-institutional traits of elective democracy. The ataman – the military-political leader of the Cossacks – was elected by an assembly, which also had the right to remove him from his position.

As mentioned, the reception of other populations was the order of the day, although generally subordinated to the acceptance of the Orthodox religion. Outside the political life of these military democracies, women played an almost equal role with men, especially when the latter were in battle, in the daily life of the Cossack fortress cities, of which the islet on the Dnipro of Chortytsia was the main base. .

Around this area of ​​south-eastern Ukraine was born the Sich of Zaporizhzhja, currently the sixth city by population in Ukraine, whose name literally means “beyond the rapids”, those of the Dnipro. The Sič was never independent, but enjoyed wide autonomy within the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth – relations between Polish and Cossack kings were governed by bilateral documents often disregarded due to the former’s narrows, such as the establishment of registers for Cossacks, and the consequent rebellions of the latter.

Although there are no documents on the Sič written by the Cossacks themselves – the main sources are in Polish, Russian and Turkish – it is celebrated by Ukrainian historiography as the first proto-state experience to which modern Ukraine can be traced back, putting in brackets the medieval question around the Kyivan Rus’.

Some five hundred years later, we can today witness, in relation to the Cossacks, a real component – the paramilitary body of the Cossacks registered in the Russian Federation, of which many “heirs” claim they see between the ranks of the Moscow army and the separatists of Donbas – and above all another imaginary and idealistic one – in this case adopted by Ukraine.

In Ukraine every form of art, from cinema at the electronic music celebrates the fighters of the Zaporizhia Sich, both civilian and military they imitate Cossack clothing and hairstyles, the famous forelock called oseledets. Recalling the Cossack epic, many Ukrainians adopt the anarcho-libertarian ideals and values ​​of the first Cossack communities, transferring them to the struggle of contemporary Ukraine; a kind of historical populism.

So how did the short-circuit come about whereby the founders of the Ukrainian fighting spirit are today a body loyal to Vladimir Putin in Russia? As mentioned, and it is a rule for Eastern Europe, history cannot be rationalized with respect to the current state borders.

Already in the 1500s the Zaporogue Cossacks were not the only community in the area; groups of Cossacks in the area between the Don and the Volga had been gradually absorbed into the tsarist army since the time of Ivan the Terrible.

However, it was yet another rebellion that marked the fatal embrace between Cossacks and Zaratos, between Ukrainians and Russians. In 1649, an uprising against Polish landowners led by hetman Bohdan Khmelnytsky (today celebrated on the 5 hryvnia banknote) led to the emergence of the Cossack Hetmanate, comprising not only the Sich (with which relations were less than ideal) but also other Polish-held areas of Ukraine, including Kyiv.

The event ushered in a period of mass violence between Cossacks and Poles, as well as the first pogroms against Jewish communities accused of collaboration with Polish landowners. Khmelnytsky hoped, through the revolt, to rebalance the balance of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth by placing the Ukrainian Hetmanate on an equal footing with its two historical rulers.

These hopes were soon dashed; this resulted in the Treaty of Perejeslav of 1654, with which the Cossacks asked for protection (from the Poles) to Tsar Alexei I. Setting himself the goal of emancipating the Ukrainian peasants and Cossack nobles, Chmelnytsky signed the document that will be celebrated by the tsarist historiography and as a symbol of historical unity between Ukraine and Russia. Three hundred years later, in celebration of the Perejeslav anniversary, Nikita Khrushchev gave the Ukrainian SSR the autonomous republic of Crimea, at the origin of the current conflict, as a gift.

How did the Cossacks lose their freedom? Following the treaty, the Russo-Polish War (known as the Ukrainian War) began and was won by the former. In 1667, with the Treaty of Andrusovo, Russians and Poles divided the area of ​​the Dnipro, guaranteeing theoretical autonomy to the Cossack communities of the Hetmanate.

These events will open the period known in Polish historiography as flood, downpour; the devastation of the wars with the Russians and the Swedes led to the disappearance of Poland itself at the end of the 18th century. In Ukraine it was no better: the same years are remembered today as ruinathe “ruin” generated by the civil war between the various Cossack atamans in the Hetmanate divided between Poles and Russians.

Tsarist expansionism will quickly absorb every degree of autonomy and political and social differentiation of the Ukrainian Cossacks, with the establishment of governorate imperial: the inhabitants of the area will now be called Little Russians. It will be a man who preferred to call himself Little Russian rather than Ukrainian or Russian, Mykola/Nikolaj Gogol’, who will dedicate his story to the Cossack legends Taras Bulba. The Cossack nobility of the Hetmanate and Ukrainian Sloboda (Kharkiv and Poltava area) will be slowly co-opted and then deported to the southern Russian regions of the Kuban and Terek.

This will happen after a last blow by the Ukrainian Cossacks led by the hetman Ivan Mazepa, who tried to ally with Sweden from an anti-Russian perspective, but was defeated at Poltava in 1709. As points out the Austrian historian Andreas Kappeler, from that time the term mazepista it will be used to outline Ukrainian traitors in the empire: that is, anyone who wants a greater degree of autonomy than Russia. A word fished out by Russian propagandist Solovyov during the Euromaidan protests in 2013.

During the 18th century, Tsarina Catherine II would repopulate the former Cossack areas with Russian and European settlers, starting the social engineering macro-project that would completely reshuffle identities in southern and eastern Ukraine. In 1775, on the orders of Catherine the Sič of Zaporižžja it will be definitively destroyed by the tsarist troops, and the Cossacks will move more and more eastward.

As a special body of the imperial army, they will participate in the colonization of Siberia, in the genocide of the Circassians and will be loyal troops of the tsar even during the civil war. Already responsible for massacring workers and opponents during the 1905 revolution, in 1917 they will join the troops of the Whites. In retaliation, the Bolsheviks will introduce decosachization measures in order to persecute them, and during the Second World War the Cossacks of the Volga steppes will allied with the Nazis; over twenty thousand mounted Cossacks occupied Carnia in Friuli, where Hitler had promised them the establishment of a Cossack state, Kosakenland, after the war.

In Ukraine, during the 19th century the Cossacks will disappear as a social class and their memory will remain through some descendants, who through art and literature will contribute to the Ukrainian national revival during the romantic era. There will remain an often idealized nostalgia for a once free, prosperous and self-determined Ukraine confronted with an unending present of occupation and oppression of national consciousness. The Cossacks will oscillate incessantly between an idealized image of purity and valor, and a far more concrete reality of heinous crimes.

