The costly of the Ministry of Equality

Gloria Camargo

Former Minister José Antonio Ocampo has expressed criticism regarding the size of the initial plant of the newly created Ministry of Equality in Colombia, which has more than 740 officials. Ocampo has argued that this broad structure should be simplified and reduced. These criticisms are added to other voices that consider that the creation of this new entity will only increase bureaucracy and will not effectively combat inequality rates.

The Ministry of Equality and Equity, in charge of the also Vice President Francia Márquez, has a budget of 500,000 million pesos. This portfolio stands out for having more vice ministries than any other, with a total of five: Women, Disability, LGTBIQ+, Youth, and Ethnic and peasant peoples.

Former Minister Ocampo has indicated that the current structure of the Ministry of Equality should have a maximum of two vice-ministers and around five general directorates, in contrast to the 20 established in the decree that defines the staffing of this portfolio under the direction of Márquez .

It is estimated that the monthly payroll of the Ministry of Equality will reach 3,900 million pesos. These calculations are based on cross-checking information between the decree that establishes the Ministry’s staff and another Public Function decree that defines the remuneration of public employees of the executive branch.

The salaries of the workers of the Ministry of Equality will be distributed as follows: the five vice-ministers will each receive a salary of 13.43 million pesos, the seven executive office secretaries will receive 3.95 million pesos each, while that the 20 technical directors will receive a salary of 10.9 million pesos each.

The staff recruitment process will be carried out gradually and will be subject to budgetary availability. The Ministry of Equality is expected to play an important role in the implementation of policies and programs aimed at promoting equality and equity in the country.

