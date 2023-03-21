12 technicians from the Geophysical Institute affirm that the activity of the volcano has decreased. Learn what the specialists have discovered.

The Cotopaxi Special Volcanic Report No. 2023-02, of 16 pages, concludes that the Cotopaxi volcano has decreased its activity. This document, prepared by 12 technicians from the Geophysical Institute of the National Polytechnic Schooleven warns of a short-term scenario where the colossus of the Sierra is calming down.

From the past October 21, 2022, Cotopaxi began a new eruptive period. From that day the ash emissions began.

The highest intensity was from December 2022 to February of this year. The technicians assure that they registered until 10 broadcasts per week. The strongest caused fall of material in Quito, Mejía, Rumiñahui and Latacunga.

However, since the end of February, says the report, “a progressive decline has been observed in the trends of the surveillance parameters of the Cotopaxi volcano, both in internal and superficial activity”.

Internal, because they have decreased daily earthquakes. And superficial because the flow and the mass of sulfur dioxide have decreased, but above all due to the decrease in the amount of ash that is emitted

In short, the active volcano, one of the largest in the world, has current parameters that show that its eruptive process “is decreasing in intensity”.

Although the technicians consider that the evolution of the activity in the medium term is uncertain, due to the very nature of the volcanic phenomena, if dare to offer probable scenarios in the short termi.e. days or weeks.

So, the most probable “is that ash emissions are less frequent, less energetic and that in general the intensity of the eruption continues to decrease progressively.”

This implies eruptive columns of less than 2 km altitude and ash falls in the National Park Cotopaxi. Very little in Latacunga and Mejía.

Very improbable, say the Geophysicist technicians, a catastrophic eruption. (DLH)