The Council of Government approves projects and decrees

On Thursday, the government convened a council chaired by Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, devoted to presenting a sectoral presentation on tourism and deliberating on a number of draft legal texts and proposals for appointment to senior positions in accordance with Article 92 of the constitution.

At the beginning, the Government Council followed a presentation on “Tourism: Achievements and the Road Map 2023-2026”, presented by Fatima Zahra Amour, Minister of Tourism, Handicrafts and Social and Solidarity Economy.

After that, the Council of Government deliberated and approved draft Law No. 57.22 amending and supplementing Law No. 59.14 related to the acquisition of fishing vessels and the commencement of their construction and restoration. It was submitted by Muhammad Siddiqi, Minister of Agriculture, Fishing, Rural Development, Water and Forests.

A communication reached by Hespress stated that “this project comes to address some of the shortcomings and constraints associated with the application of Law No. 59.14 related to the acquisition of fishing vessels and the commencement of their construction and restoration, which aims to frame the fishing effort for a rational exploitation of marine wealth and to combat illegal, unauthorized and unregulated fishing, through Legalizing the conditions for building and restoring ships.

This draft includes a set of amendments related to “intensifying the penalties stipulated in Article 12 of the aforementioned Law No. 59.14; clarification of the procedure for seizing and confiscating illegal vessels and how to destroy them; In addition to defining the case of recidivism of one of the crimes stipulated in this law; and identify the information contained in the logbook maintained by the owner of the shipbuilding workshops.”

The communication indicated that the Council of Government deliberated and approved draft Decree 2.23.68 to change and supplement Decree No. 2.09.124 issued on 16 Dhu al-Qi`dah 1431 (October 25, 2010) specifying the lengths of training wires taught at the Hassan II Institute of Agriculture and Veterinary Science, as well as the corresponding certificates.

This project comes, the same source added, “after the issuance of Decree No. 2.09.124 of the aforementioned, which includes a set of requirements aimed at organizing and defining courses and training units taught at the Hassan II Institute of Agriculture and Veterinary Science, specifying the periods of years of study and certificates issued; However, this decree approved a book of pedagogical controls for the engineer’s corps only, without the corps of a veterinarian or a specialized veterinary doctor’s corps.

This project aims to “change and complete the aforementioned decree, by requiring only a preparatory year for admission to the veterinary doctor’s corps instead of two years, and approving a book of national educational controls for a veterinary doctor’s corps and another for a specialized veterinary doctor’s corps, specifying the ‘definition of the course, its constituent units, its common trunk, and the elements of its file. descriptive’; unit definition, time envelope, and descriptive profile elements; With defining entry conditions and systems for studies and assessments.

The Council of Government continued its work by deliberating and approving Draft Decree No. 2.23.564 to change and supplement Decree No. 2.18.512 issued on Ramadan 9 1440 (May 15, 2019) defining the conditions and method of disbursing scholarships to students and the conditions and method of placing the financial funds allocated for these scholarships at the disposal of the National Business Office. Social and Cultural University, presented by Abdellatif Miraoui, Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation.

This project comes “to activate the government’s directions aimed at improving mechanisms for targeting groups benefiting from social programs by investing in the capabilities offered by the Unified Social Registry and the National Registry Agency, as well as activating the national plan to accelerate the transformation of the system of higher education, scientific research and innovation, especially the part related to facilitating access to education.” higher education and encourage mobility among public higher education institutions.

The communication stressed that “this project aims to change and complement Decree No. 2.18.512 specifying the conditions and method for disbursing scholarships to students and the conditions for placing the funds allocated for these scholarships at the disposal of the National Office for Social and Cultural University Works.”

This project includes a set of requirements related to “assigning the decision on applications for benefiting from educational grants of the first level category to a national committee chaired by the government authority in charge of higher education and composed of representatives of the relevant government authorities, instead of the regional committees currently in force,” and “determining the threshold for benefit of educational grants based on the list of students who meet the required conditions, which will be extracted from the database of the Unified Social Register, and the creation of a special grant for students within the framework of mobility and defining its objectives and authorization conditions, with reference to a joint decision of the two government authorities in charge of higher education and finance to determine the number of special grants value and how to spend it.

The communiqué stated, “Stipulating that students registered to obtain certificates and diplomas issued by public higher education institutions before the date of publication of this decree shall continue to benefit from the scholarships stipulated in Decree No. 2.18.512 aforementioned.”

The Council of Government concluded its work by deliberating and approving proposals for appointment to senior positions in accordance with Article 92 of the Constitution. At the level of the Ministry of Health and Social Protection, Abdelwahab Belmadani was appointed as Director of Planning and Financial Resources, and at the level of the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication – the culture sector – Donia Bouzaba was appointed as an inspector. General.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

