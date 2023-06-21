The Council of State ordered the national government to complete the irrigation districts of the Ranchería river dam

The First Section of the Council of State ordered the national Government, in a second instance ruling, to complete the large-scale strategic land adaptation project that is connected to the Ranchería River multipurpose dam that stores 198 million cubic meters and is located in the jurisdiction of the municipality of San Juan del Cesar, La Guajira.

For execution, the Rural Development Agency (ADR), an entity of the Ministry of Agriculture that is in charge of this project, must form a technical committee with the National Planning Department (DNP); the Government of La Guajira; the Regional Autonomous Corporation of that department, and the ministries of Finance, Environment, Housing, the Interior, and Mines and Energy.

THE SCHEDULE

This inter-institutional team will have to carry out “in a coordinated manner” the steps necessary to complete the project within the terms established in a schedule set forth by the Administrative Litigation Chamber.

This regulates the times for the review of the environmental license, the verification of the studies and designs prepared by Findeter, the updating of the roadmap for the completion of the project, the attainment of resources, the selection of the contractor, among other processes. .

The investment to complete the land adaptation exceeds one billion pesos. / PHOTO: COURTESY.

“The technical committee must be formed no later than two (2) months after the execution of this ruling. Likewise, it must agree on everything related to the development of the meetings and submit periodic quarterly reports to the Verification Committee stating the commitments agreed upon for the completion of the Rio Ranchería project.” is read in the document.

The Council of State also urged the Administrative Department of the Presidency of the Republic and the Presidential Council for Regionals to coordinate spaces for interaction between the national government and territorial entities.

THE PROGRESS

Before his resignation, EL PILÓN spoke with Diego Bautista, former president of the ADR, who explained the status of the land adaptation process for agricultural production.

According to Bautista, the Ranchería and San Juan irrigation districts are in their first phase built and in operation, that is, the water pipes were installed in pipes from the dam to the district areas.

“The projects are in the process of getting ready to enter the second phase, which consists of the development of the two irrigation districts and the connection of the missing aqueducts,” explained the former official.

He added that the value of the large-scale district of Ranchería is around $1.2 billion with which 14,566 hectares would benefit, in 1,164 properties in the municipalities of Fonseca, Distracción, Barrancas and San Juan, “while the medium-scale district, in San Juan del Cesar, would have an investment of $238,285 million in 3,015 net hectares in 224 properties.”

