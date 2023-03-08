In Ukraine, where the police were obliged to check drivers for intoxication under video recording, it is proposed to increase the punishment for drunken driving.

The People’s Deputies of Ukraine submitted for consideration the draft law “On Amendments to the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses (regarding the strengthening of responsibility for driving vehicles while under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other intoxication or under the influence of drugs that reduce their attention and speed of reaction) “.

Thus, in Article 130, which contains provisions on the punishment for driving a car in an improper condition, for repeated such an act it is proposed, in particular, to be punished with a fine in the amount of three thousand (currently two thousand) tax-free minimum incomes of citizens – up to 51 thousand hryvnias – with deprivation the right to drive vehicles for a period of five years and with confiscation of the vehicle that is privately owned by the violator, or administrative arrest for a period of ten days with the deprivation of the right to drive vehicles for a period of five years and with the confiscation of the vehicle.

We would like to remind that the driver can be fined not only for the fact that he was driving without wearing a seat belt, but also for the fact that his passengers neglected this requirement.

