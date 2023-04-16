The countdown is on: Register now for Microsoft Build 2023!

.NET

Tuesday April 11, 2023

​Pure technology from professionals for professionals – that is the concept of Microsoft Build. From May 23rd to 25th, 2023, the biggest Microsoft conference for developers will take place again. You can attend both virtually and on-site in Seattle, USA.

In the Microsoft Build 2023 You can expect an extensive program in which Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and numerous other thought leaders, product and technology experts and Microsoft partners will be on stage, making exciting announcements, presenting new products, demonstrating technological innovations and you will share expert knowledge with you.

The highlights of the Microsoft Build – briefly summarized

Look forward to many announcements, new technologies and lots of innovations in the keynotes from Microsoft experts.

Find out about a wide range of topics – from .NET, developer tools, cloud native and Linux to DevSecOps, SRE, low-code and no-code to artificial intelligence, data and analytics.

Exchange ideas with the community, meet developers from all over the world, make new contacts and expand your network.

Use the innovative learning concepts and interactive lecture formats and get valuable tips for your projects from the experts present.

The digital build experience is free for all participants. If you’d rather attend in person, you can find all the information you need to attend in Seattle on the registration page. Please note that both event formats will be held in English.

