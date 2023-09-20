The countdown is on: Register now for the Microsoft Azure Solution Summit!

App & Data ModernizationArtificial IntelligenceAzureCloud NativeCodingData

Monday, September 18, 2023

There is only a short time left to secure your place at the Microsoft Azure Solution Summit on September 27th and 28th, 2023. Don’t miss the opportunity to be inspired by leading companies and learn how you can use Microsoft Azure to advance your applications, processes and development workflows.

The summit promises two days with over 30 highly interesting sessions in five tracks. The highlights are certainly the keynotes by Mark Russinovich and Clemens Vasters. On Wednesday (September 27th) it’s all about how you can successfully plan your future strategy and take your business to a new level thanks to the cloud. Implementation will begin on Thursday (September 28th). Renowned experts and developers take you on a journey to successful cloud transformation.

You can look forward to these topics, among others:

Digital innovations and developer productivityMarkets and potential for software providersThe platform services from Microsoft AzureMigration and modernization to Microsoft AzureArtificial intelligence and analytics-as-a-serviceCloud architectures and frameworks

Take advantage of the opportunity to attend the Microsoft Azure Solution Summit virtually and follow the sessions from the comfort of your computer. You have the opportunity to register for your favorite tracks and put together your own individual agenda.

PS: You can also take part on site in Munich. Please register for both days separately (or just for one of the two days).

