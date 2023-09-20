Home » The countdown is on: Register now for the Microsoft Azure Solution Summit!
News

The countdown is on: Register now for the Microsoft Azure Solution Summit!

by admin
The countdown is on: Register now for the Microsoft Azure Solution Summit!

App & Data ModernizationArtificial IntelligenceAzureCloud NativeCodingData

Monday, September 18, 2023

There is only a short time left to secure your place at the Microsoft Azure Solution Summit on September 27th and 28th, 2023. Don’t miss the opportunity to be inspired by leading companies and learn how you can use Microsoft Azure to advance your applications, processes and development workflows.

The summit promises two days with over 30 highly interesting sessions in five tracks. The highlights are certainly the keynotes by Mark Russinovich and Clemens Vasters. On Wednesday (September 27th) it’s all about how you can successfully plan your future strategy and take your business to a new level thanks to the cloud. Implementation will begin on Thursday (September 28th). Renowned experts and developers take you on a journey to successful cloud transformation.

You can look forward to these topics, among others:

Digital innovations and developer productivityMarkets and potential for software providersThe platform services from Microsoft AzureMigration and modernization to Microsoft AzureArtificial intelligence and analytics-as-a-serviceCloud architectures and frameworks

Take advantage of the opportunity to attend the Microsoft Azure Solution Summit virtually and follow the sessions from the comfort of your computer. You have the opportunity to register for your favorite tracks and put together your own individual agenda.

PS: You can also take part on site in Munich. Please register for both days separately (or just for one of the two days).

Learn more

See also  Spa holidays outside the region, Feltrina positive for the Delta variant

You may also like

PARAGUAY WITHDRAWS 100% OF EBY POWER TO ARGENTINA...

Fire at Recycler in Montana Vista Prompts Evacuation...

Diana Fuentes proposes a productive, entrepreneurial and safe...

Over 110 Countries Confirm Attendance at 3rd “Belt...

Criminal record extracts for work in kindergarten will...

Command appoints new director of the San Pedro...

Santo Domingo Supports US Request for Multinational Force...

Yopal, prosecuted subject who attacked his partner with...

China Cracks Down on Overseas Fraud Networks, Highlighting...

Reactions to MV trend: AfD wants to govern,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy