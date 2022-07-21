Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, July 20th: The countdown to the second Consumer Expo releases a positive signal to stimulate consumption

Xinhua News Agency reporters Xie Xiyao and Yan Fujing

With a total area of ​​100,000 square meters, more than 600 global new products are expected to debut, attracting more than 2,800 exhibiting brands from home and abroad… The reporter learned from the press conference held by the State Council Information Office on the 20th that it will be held in July The 2022 China International Consumer Goods Expo, which will be held in Haikou City, Hainan Province from 25th to 30th, has basically completed the preparations. It is expected to continue to be the largest boutique exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region, releasing a series of positive signals to stimulate consumption and increase vitality. .

Sheng Qiuping, Vice Minister of Commerce, said that my country’s consumer market is currently showing a trend of recovery and growth. The characteristics of consumption’s strong resilience and potential have not changed, the fundamentals of long-term consumption development have not changed, and the general trend of consumption improvement and upgrading has not changed. In this context, it is of great significance to efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and preparations for the Expo in accordance with the central government’s clear requirements of “preventing the epidemic, stabilizing the economy, and ensuring safety in development.”

Compared with the first consumer expo last year, what are the characteristics of this year’s consumer expo?

Ni Qiang, Vice Governor of Hainan Province, introduced through a video, one is to focus on more consumer products and gather more global leading brands in subdivided industries; the other is to focus on the debut of new products, more than 200 brands will release more than 600 new brands The third is to focus on the matching of exhibition and sales, and invite well-known domestic and foreign commercial and trade enterprises, tax-free business enterprises, and cross-border e-commerce enterprises to purchase transactions at the meeting. It is estimated that there will be more than 40,000 buyers and professional visitors.

It is reported that the international exhibition area is 80,000 square meters, and there are more than 1,600 brands from 61 countries and regions participating in the exhibition. France will be the guest country of honor of this Consumer Expo. The domestic exhibition area is 20,000 square meters, and 31 provinces (autonomous regions and municipalities) and Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps all participated in the exhibition. The newly established domestic product boutique hall covers an area of ​​5,000 square meters to display domestic consumer products and time-honored brands.

“It is particularly worth mentioning that RCEP members are enthusiastic to participate. Japan, South Korea, Malaysia and other countries have a total exhibition area of ​​more than 5,000 square meters, an increase of nearly 20% compared with the first session.” Sheng Qiuping said.

Han Shengjian, director of the Hainan Provincial Department of Commerce and director of the Hainan International Economic Development Bureau, introduced through a video that the first show products of this year’s consumer expo cover fashion fragrances, food and beverages, jewelry and diamonds and other categories. A series of press conferences of “Best Moments, New Product Launches” brought new experiences to consumers through the integration of online and offline. In addition, nearly 20 domestic and foreign excellent designer brands will release over 100 latest fashion series items in the form of catwalks.

More world-renowned brands and enterprises will gather at the Consumer Expo, and consumers will also enjoy more dividends.

According to Xu Xingfeng, director of the Department of Market Operation and Consumption Promotion of the Ministry of Commerce, various departments have cooperated to issue relevant preferential tax policies for the import of consumer goods. Exhibitors will be exempted from import duties and import links for the sales of imported exhibits within the specified quantity and amount during the exhibition period. Value-added tax and consumption tax cover eight categories of consumer goods such as furniture and clothing. This policy will continue to be effective and will apply to all consumer expos held before the customs closure of the free trade port.

It is reported that during this year’s Consumer Expo, Hainan’s outlying islands have unprecedented duty-free discounts, and many duty-free shops on outlying islands will launch exclusive gift packages for the Consumer Expo. It will also promote duty-free business entities to strengthen cooperation with exhibiting brands, vigorously introduce international brands and imported goods that are popular with Chinese people, are in high demand and have competitive prices, so that domestic consumers can “come to Hainan and buy from the world“.

“Special food imported for the exhibition is managed according to personal items. Consumers participating in the Consumer Expo can place orders through the cross-border e-commerce platform on the spot, which greatly facilitates consumers.” Xu Xingfeng said that the State Administration of Market Supervision entrusted Hainan Province. Temporary registration and approval authority shall be exercised for imported infant formula milk powder, some special medical purpose formula food and health food displayed during the exhibition.

In addition, in order to make the import of exhibits more convenient, the General Administration of Customs instructed Haikou Customs to set up new service methods such as “direct-to-Consumer Expo Green Channel” and actively extend window services to serve the customs clearance of exhibits and materials at the Consumer Expo around the clock; in order to strengthen knowledge In terms of property rights protection and services, the State Intellectual Property Office has set up a team of experts at the conference to strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights in the entire chain and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of exhibitors.

It will better promote the recovery of consumption and the release of potential, accelerate the construction of a free trade port with Chinese characteristics, effectively promote the domestic and international dual circulation, provide opportunities for enterprises from all over the world to share the Chinese market, and create business opportunities for Chinese and other countries’ consumer products to be sold to the world…

“We will strive to build this Expo into an important platform for countries to expand trade, strengthen cooperation, and promote development. We sincerely welcome companies from all over the world to ride on the express train of China‘s development, share the opportunities of the Chinese market, and provide new growth impetus for the recovery of the global economy.” Sheng Qiuping said.











Original title: The countdown to the second Consumer Expo releases a positive signal to stimulate consumption

Responsible editor: Ji Xunzhen