The countdown to the collapse of the American economy has begun

The countdown to the collapse of the American economy has begun
The former US parliamentarian expressed his confidence in the possibility of a default and a decline in the value of the US currency in the near future, according to what was reported by the news portal 19FortyFive.

He also indicated that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy plans to discuss measures with US President Joe Biden to prevent defaults in the United States, but Wichert ruled out that the two parties would find a political consensus.

“They are only leaders in name for their two parties, and their influence is not enough to make a one-size-fits-all decision. A default in the United States will only benefit some, so that they can later blame the mistakes of their political rivals,” he explained.

He pointed out that Biden and the Democrats plan to approve a bill under which the US budget next year will be $6.8 trillion, and in this case the US debt will increase further, while McCarthy wants to convince Biden to adopt a more balanced budget.

“If the problem is not resolved, the US will default. This will lead to a depreciation of the dollar and interest rates will jump. With this turn of events social programs will not work, many pension funds will simply be destroyed, and people will lose most of their savings,” he said.

