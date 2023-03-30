On March 23, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew appeared before Congress to answer questions from lawmakers about the popular social media app’s connections to China and the potential risks of harvested data being provided to the CCP. While some observers classified the hearing as little more than individual representatives voicing their personal grievances with TikTok, the app’s impact and importance in the United States can hardly be understated.

As a report from DataReportal shows, the United States had the largest adult addressable ad audience tAmong all countries analysed, with advertising reaching approximately 113 million users aged 18 and over at the end of 2022. Looking at the ad audience numbers by region, Southeast Asia ranks first with 272 million users, of which 200 million reached only in Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. Important to note: These numbers only give perspective on the app’s impact. They do not represent all registered accounts as TikTok can be used by anyone over the age of 13 and the advertising audience aged 18 and over may be smaller than the total number of adults on the service.

Interestingly, many of the world‘s largest economies are not included in the top 8, although the absences of China and India in particular are easily explained. There China has a domestic version of the app called Douyin, which means Chinese residents are less likely to install the international variant of the app. The latter banned a number of Chinese apps in the summer of 2020, including TikTok, to curb the People’s Republic’s alleged influence amid rising geopolitical tensions. When it comes to the opinion of some European and US lawmakers, India won’t be the only country with a blanket ban on Chinese social media app going forward. The US has already banned the app from being used on work devices in some states and for many federal government employees, threatening a wholesale ban if TikTok isn’t separated from its parent company ByteDance and rebuilt as a US-based social media provider.