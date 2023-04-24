Home » The countries that will attend the summit for Venezuela called by Petro
News

The countries that will attend the summit for Venezuela called by Petro

by admin
The countries that will attend the summit for Venezuela called by Petro

At the end of the day, the Colombian Foreign Minister, Álvaro Leyva, will deliver statements to the media.

For the moment, the High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell; the foreign ministers of Argentina, Santiago Cafiero, and of Chile, Alberto van Klaveren, as well as the secretary for Latin America and the Caribbean of the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, Gisela Padovan, and the former foreign minister of that country, Celso Amorim.

The United States will be represented by the White House adviser for Latin America, Juan González, who He will be accompanied by Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas, Chris Dodd, and by Senior Deputy Homeland Security Adviser Jon Finer.

In order to unclog the negotiation process, Petro announced this conference last month in which, among other issues, the lifting of sanctions against Venezuela will be addressed.

It may interest you: Juan Guaidó would have “invited himself” to the Bogota International Summit

the opponent Juan Guaidó announced today that he was in Colombia, where he hopes to meet with international delegations who will participate in the conference. However, the Colombian Foreign Ministry assured that the opponent has not been invited to the meeting and, therefore, will not participate.

The former deputy, who is prohibited from leaving Venezuela for having multiple legal proceedings against him, assured that he hopes that this summit will guarantee “that the Maduro regime returns to the table negotiations in Mexico (officially halted since November 2022) and a credible timetable for free and fair elections is agreed upon.”

You may also like

How is the only MotoGP™ rookie doing?

The PISA 2018 national report: Morocco is at...

They investigate the death of a soldier inside...

Microsoft and Activision, the acquisition will be approved...

Every hospital is crowded with flu and cold...

April 25, Valditara: “School is the first defense...

The cyborgs are coming. We are scared?

These are the streets that the piloneras parade...

At the Cannes Film Festival also Robert Rodriguez...

They only get medicine when they go to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy