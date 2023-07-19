“The country doctor” – actor Christian Quadflieg died at the age of 78

Actor Christian Quadflieg has died at the age of 78. (Archive image from 2015). (picture alliance/dpa/Christian Charisius)

Quadflieg became known to the public primarily through the ZDF series “Der Landarzt”. In the series, which he also partly directed, he embodied the title hero Dr. Karsten Mattiesen in the fictional Schleswig-Holstein village of Deekelsen.

However, Quadflieg was seen in many more productions. He played around 200 roles, mainly from the 1970s to the 1990s. He has appeared in series and films such as “Der Alte”, “Derrick” and “Das Traumschiff”. He wrote TV history as early as 1977: In the then spectacular Tatort “Reifezeugnis” he played a teacher who seduced one of his students – played by Nastassja Kinski.

Quadflieg was born in Växjö, Sweden, one of five children of actor Will Quadflieg. After school in Hamburg, he applied to the Bochum drama school – and initially failed. From 1974 he worked as a freelance actor at renowned houses in Hamburg, Berlin, Munich, Zurich and Vienna as well as at the Salzburg Festival.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on July 19, 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

