Requests for p continue unabatedLegal status for political parties in the National Electoral Council (CNE), eight months before the territorial elections.

So far, according to figures provided by the CNE, there are 28 parties with legal status: Colombian Democratic Party, Broad Democratic Alliance Movement (ADA), Indigenous and Social Alternative Movement (MAIS), Indigenous Authorities Movement of Colombia (AICO), Colombia Humana Political Movement, Green Alliance Party, Radical Change Party, Democratic Center Party, Just Colombia Party Libres, Renaiscent Colombia Party, Colombian Communist Party, Colombian Conservative Party, Union for the People Party (La U), Dignity Party, Colombian Ecologist Party, New Liberalism Party, Comunes Political Party, MIRA Political Party, Patriotic Union Political Party ( UP), Independent Democratic Pole Party, Oxygen Green Party, Independent Social Alliance Party (ASI), Colombian Liberal Party and Anti-Corruption Rulers League, Peace Force Political Party, Citizen Force Movement, Anti-Corruption Rulers League Party and the Political Group in March .

Regarding these last two, the first one has an asterisk in the CNE, that is, the Anti-Corruption Rulers League, the party of former presidential candidate Rodolfo Hernández, cuyos andThese effects are suspended by means of the fifth article of the order of October 19, 2022 by the rapporteur magistrate Cristian Ricardo Quiroz R.

Regarding the Political Group in Progress, the CNE reported that Resolution No..º 5527 of 2022 grants it legal status, but its registration in the Single Registry of Political Parties and Movements is conditional on meeting the requirements of article 2 of the aforementioned administrative act.

In this last party, whose visible head is former minister Juan Fernando Cristo, it was learned that it will have the former mayor of Bogotá Luis Eduardo Garzón, former minister Amylkar Acosta and economist Mauricio Cabrera in the programmatic part.

It is even being said that within this community, former senator Horacio José Serpa could run for the Bogotá Mayor’s Office, in Cali Griselda Yaneth Restrepo and in Medellín Luis Bernardo Vélez.

The mThe Force for Peace movement is led by Roy Barreras.

Those who line up

For now, the requirements made by the parties of former presidential candidate Federico Gutiérrez and former president Andrés Pastrana are known.

It is not yet known if Gutiérrez will run for governor of Antioquia or for mayor of Medellín. We believe Colombia emerged in 2015 and it was the movement with which he supported his aspiration to the Mayor of Medellín.

Likewise, the former mayor could request that his party be endorsed taking into account the more than five million votes he obtained for the 2022 presidential elections, in which he ranked third, surpassed by President Gustavo Petro and former senator and former mayor Rodolfo Hernandez.

Another of those who showed a similar interest was former President Andrés Pastrana, who applied to the CNE for legal status for the political party Nueva Fuerza Democrática, which he created in 1991 and with which he won the Presidency.

“Here it is important, as we stated in the memorandum that we have presented, that just like the New Liberalism, we, for almost the same reasons, are asking for the restitution of the New Democratic Force,” said Pastrana.

While the union between Compromiso Ciudadano and Dignidad is pending, that is, between Sergio Fajardo and Jorge Enrique Robledo, who, according to what they indicated, “are inspired by programmatic coincidences and trust gained in the electoral political struggle.”

As Robledo pointed out, “the most general objective that we propose is to consolidate in Colombia a third political option capable of uniting the country – wage earners, informal workers, peasants, indigenous people, middle class and businessmen – and direct it towards the real change that is needed. Because it is not true that we are condemned to choose between the two sectors that benefit from extreme polarization and because this unity has been designed to defend the highest national interests”.

Also, during a recent meeting of the Historical Pact it was learned that We Are All Colombia, the movement of Senator Clara López; Citizen Power, by Piedad Córdoba; Independientes de Medellín, by Mayor Daniel Quintero; I am Because We Are, of Vice President Francia Márquez, and the Workers’ Party are managing their legal status.