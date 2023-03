According to the news of Kuwait’s official agency KUNA, the Constitutional Court ruled that the election held on September 29, 2022 be annulled and the memberships of those declared to be winners of the elections be declared invalid. The court stated that “the decision to dissolve the parliament in 2020 is invalid” as the reason for the annulment decision. The 2020 parliament, which was dissolved by the said decision of the Constitutional Court, is “not dissolved” […]

